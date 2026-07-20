3 Underrated Songs From the Late 90s That Accidentally Invented 2000s Indie Rock

The 1990s saw many shifts in music. Grunge hit the mainstream, and alternative bands took over radio airwaves. Many genres were blended in the process, which made way for future genre creations. Bands in the latter half of the decade inadvertently invented 2000s indie rock with these three underrated songs.

“cARRY THE ZERO” BY bUILT TO SPILL

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In 1999, Built To Spill’s fourth studio album, Keep It Like A Secret, proved to be the band’s magnum opus. The best way to describe the album would be “ahead of its time.” Brilliantly, Built To Spill blended elements of noise rock and shoegaze with alt-rock and dream pop. Singer and guitarist Doug Martsch’s vocals were unique at the time, but his vocal inflection soon became a staple of the next decade. Built To Spill was a major influence on 2000s indie rock bands such as Death Cab For Cutie, Modest Mouse, The Weakerthans, The Ataris, and many more.

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“Do the vampire” by Superdrag

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Superdrag is a majorly underrated band from the 1990s. They’re primarily known for their 1996 hit “Sucked Out”. Following the minor success of their major label debut Regretfully Yours in 1996, the band received a hefty budget for their follow-up. They didn’t waste this opportunity, as the band feared being dropped from their major label. Ultimately, they were dropped during a major label merger. Ahead of this, Head Trip In Every Key was released on March 24, 1998.

Sadly, songs such as “Do The Vampire” didn’t perform well upon release. The band was ahead of its time. With this, it’s interesting to think how well the track would’ve done if released just five years later. It featured early elements of emo and indie rock that took over airwaves in the 2000s. Bands such as Jimmy Eat World, Brand New, Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, and Nada Surf have cited Superdrag as an influence.

“A SHOT IN THE ARM” BY WILCO

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By 1999, Wilco had already made an impact on alt-country, mixing in elements of art rock. Additionally, they continued this experimentation with Summerteeth. Lead singer Jeff Tweedy, along with guitartist/keyboardist Jay Bennett, wrote the album in the studio. Naturally, this allowed for even more of an experimental approach compared to their previous two records. The album balanced between sad themes of failing relationships, blended with anthems of perseverance. Wilco paved the way for bands such as The National, My Morning Jacket, Death Cab For Cutie, and many more 2000s indie rock bands.

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