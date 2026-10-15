3 Unexpected Songs to Put On Your Halloween Playlist (and 3 You Should Skip This Year)

If you’re looking to liven up your Halloween playlist, we’ve got three excellent and unexpected songs for you. And if your playlist feels a little stale but you don’t know why, we’ve also got three songs you should consider skipping this year.

“Frenzy” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins

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Screamin’ Jay Hawkins was known for his bizarre, inspired stage persona and as the originator of one of the most beloved Halloween songs, “I Put a Spell On You”. The song has been covered countless times since its release in 1956. But Hawkins’ original version remains the most unique take. While he never managed to recreate the commercial success of “I Put a Spell On You”, his vast discography is still full of hits.

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For example, “Frenzy” is a great song for a Halloween playlist. With its 50s-style shock-surf-blues rock sound and Hawkins’ signature vocalizations, “Frenzy” offers a healthy dose of vintage creeps. Great for a party with a retro theme, or a specific atmosphere.

“Boris the Spider” by The Who

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The Who bassist John Entwistle wrote “Boris the Spider” in six minutes while out drinking with The Rolling Stones guitarist Bill Wyman. It appeared on The Who’s 1966 album A Quick One, and became one of Entwistle’s most popular compositions at live shows. He often described it as a horror song, which makes it a perfect addition to any unconventional Halloween playlist.

At first, “Boris the Spider” might seem like just a song about a day in the life of a spider. And in most ways, it is just that. But the bass-heavy interjection of “Boris the spider” in between verses gives the narrative a sinister tone. Luck runs out for Boris the spider in the end, as he falls victim to an untimely end underneath a book. RIP Boris.

“The Creature From the Black Leather Lagoon” by The Cramps

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The Cramps have long been horror-punk mainstays, and their rockabilly-adjacent sound fits with the rest of this unconventional Halloween playlist. Their 1990 track “The Creature From the Black Leather Lagoon” is a surrealist autobiography as told by a bizarre, monstrous adolescent. Sonically, it’s a rowdy rockabilly tune with the energy of a sock hop on Adderall.

The lyrics are where “The Creature From the Black Leather Lagoon” really shines. Such as, “I’m a genuine juvenile delinquent from the moon”, “I’m a hundred billion hydrogen bombs”, and “I’m a chicken-fried, fire-eating son of a gun”. A prime example of good-time absurdity and abstract imagery.

3 Songs to Skip This Halloween Season

To be honest, a lot of Halloween songs have been overplayed to the point of boredom. These songs become so familiar they’re boring, and while there aren’t as many Halloween songs as there are Christmas songs, three come to mind immediately. Unfortunately, they’re Halloween classics. But before you get the pitchforks, hear us out.

Ray Parker Jr.’s “Ghostbusters”, Bobby “Boris” Pickett’s “Monster Mash”, and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” are perhaps three of the most overplayed Halloween songs ever. At this point, hearing the first 30 seconds is enough. We all know how they go. There’s nothing unexpected or novel or unconventional there. Maybe this year, leave them off the playlist and see what happens.

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