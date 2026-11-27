Beef between rappers has been common for decades. Sometimes, these rap beefs can actually benefit both artists. Other times, the rap beefs got so intense that they either tarnished one’s reputation or put them in serious danger. That’s the case with these 3 unserious rap beefs that got too serious very quickly.

50 Cent vs. Ja Rule

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In New York in 1999, an associate of 50 Cent supposedly robbed Ja Rule of his chain. In the rap world, this is a mighty offense. But not one that should result in violence. That’s exactly what went down, though. Following the chain robbery, 50 Cent was called out by Ja Rule at a club in Queens. 50 Cent arrived at the club with the alleged robber with him. Accounts from this evening are conflicting, though. 50 Cent claimed he tried to pull Ja Rule aside to talk. He claimed Ja Rule held a baseball bat and punched 50 Cent in the eye. Apparently, 50 Cent knocked out Ja Rule, though he disputes this. Ja Rule claimed that he got the upper hand, hitting 50 Cent with the bat.

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The feud got even more intense on March 24, 2000, when 50 Cent was stabbed by Murder Inc. associate Ramel “Black Child” Gill. As a result, the two artists released diss tracks toward each other. Their beef continued into 2018 when 50 Cent bought 200 tickets to Ja Rule’s concert, leaving the front rows entirely empty. The two have since claimed that the animosity will never go away.

Gucci Mane vs. Jeezy

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In 2005, Gucci Mane and Jeezy collaborated on the track “So Icy”. Disputes over song ownership and promotion sparked a feud between the two artists. But what started as a simple dispute over music ownership led to diss tracks and a fatal shooting. On May 9, 2005, Jeezy released “Stay Strapped”, not only as a diss track, but as an apparent threat. It preceded a home invasion on May 10, 2005; assailants broke into a home in Georgia where Gucci Mane was staying. In this attempted robbery, Gucci Mane shot and killed Henry “Pookie Loc” Clark III, supposedly in self-defense.

On May 19, 2005, Gucci Mane turned himself in, facing murder charges. Prosecutors later dropped these charges due to insufficient evidence. Gucci Mane released the diss track, “The Truth”, in 2012. In 2020, the two settled their differences, facing off on Verzuz. After Jeezy called for peace, the two performed “So Icy” together to officially end the beef.

Fat Joe vs. Cuban Link

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In the late 90s, Bronx rappers Fat Joe and Cuban Link created beef over money disputes and label support. In 2000, their main mediator, Big Pun, died from a heart attack. Due to this, tension rose between the two rappers. When Cuban Link’s debut album, 24k, was abandoned due to leaks and issues with Fat Joe and Atlantic Records, Link went underground.

On April 13, 2001, a brawl broke out at Angie Martinez album release party at Bronx Cafe. It started between Fat Joe and Link’s associate, Suniss. The fight then turned into a showdown between Fat Joe and Cuban Link. While security was breaking it up, Cuban Link was slashed in the face by an unidentified person.

Then, in December 2003, a fight broke out between the two at a Miami nightclub during a promotional tour performance for Cuban Link. Tables and chairs were broken during the mayhem. Their beef has yet to be settled in 2026.

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