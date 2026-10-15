3 Upcoming DLCs That Could Pull You Back Into Games You Already Own

DLCs, or downloadable content, let players explore a new chapter of their favorite games. Whether it’s a whole new story, a continuation of the previous game, or an entirely fresh perspective, DLCs are exciting games in their own right. Here are three DLCs across genres, from action survival to racing, that will be available before the end of the year.

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1. DayZ: Badlands

Releasing October 15, DayZ: Badlands expands the world of open-world survival game DayZ, which centers on an apocalyptic society filled with vicious, infected people roaming a fictional wasteland outside Russia. Staying alive is the game’s most important and most challenging aspect; there are no checkpoints or manual save points, and if your character dies, you lose all progress.

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In Badlands, players can explore a new map called Nasdara, a huge desert terrain and the biggest map yet at 267 square kilometers. The climate is also a foe players must contend with, with arid desert temperatures leaving them thirsty, while the area also offers cosmetics, weapons, and other items specific to the region. Like the main game, survival is up to the player, who can write their own story in the Badlands.

Day Z: Badlands will be available on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation.

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2. Brotato: Primal Dread

This DLC returns players to Potato World starting November 2, where players must survive on an alien planet as a potato armed with a variety of weapons and other items. The original game, Brotato, offers a co-op option for up to four players. Brotato is the only survivor of a spaceship crash, and he has to fight his way to survival. Players must survive an onslaught lasting anywhere from 20 to 90 seconds, with wave after wave of alien foes attacking.

In Primal Dread, Brotato finds himself in a vast jungle where the inhabitants aren’t any friendlier than those he met previously. The DLC adds a new map with plenty of new enemies. Players can also choose from fresh potatoes, plus new weapons and other items.

Brotato: Primal Dread will be available on PC at launch and will port to consoles, including PlayStation and Xbox, next year.

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3. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Year 2

As if Sonic wasn’t already speedy enough, the Sonic racing games put Sonic and his friends behind the wheel. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is the latest of 11 Sonic racing games, including Sonic Drift (1994), Sonic Free Riders, and Team Sonic Racing. In CrossWorlds, players can travel to other worlds mid-race, where up to 11 other drivers compete in a three-lap race for first place.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Year 2 offers both free day one content and season passes. The season pass, releasing on November 2, introduces the Godzilla Escape track and three new themed vehicles. More content and season passes will be available next year, starting in January with an Evangelion pack, followed by a Sanrio-themed pack.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Year 2 is available on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.