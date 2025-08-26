3 Video Games That Could Crush It in Completely Different Genres

I actually have no idea what inspired me to come up with this list idea. Perhaps it was a combination of desperation, boredom, or a general desire to cause chaos. I couldn’t tell you.

But I do know that I really liked Halo Wars. I wasn’t a big fan of Gears Tactics, though. Now, I’ve forced my brain to consider what other games could be successfully transplanted into another genre and still be good.

And we’ll get the Nintendo call out of the way immediately.

3. Super Mario paintball

I know. Nintendo putting a gun of any kind into its biggest mascot? Impossible. And yes, Splatoon exists. But there’s also no way anyone would ever convince me that a Mario game as a fun little party shooter wouldn’t be incredible.

I mean, we have multiple games of him just beating the hell out of his friends, but a little paintball is out of the question? Have you played paintball? It’s actually a pretty good time.

I’m just saying, Nintendo, it might be something to consider. Some capture the flag with Waluigi wouldn’t hurt anyone…

2. Destiny as a No Man’s Sky/Starfield type of game

I still love Destiny 2… even if I have to force myself to stay away from it (The Edge of Fate is pretty good, though). But I can’t help but wonder if Bungie missed their true calling for this franchise.

A genuine space exploration epic with those story beats and an open, expansive world could have gone crazy if they had pulled it off. I know shooters are their thing. But if there is anything the work coming out of PS Studios has shown us, it’s that the devs known for one thing can give you hall of fame work in another genre.

1. Near-Mage as an ACTION-ADVENTURE game

I loved Near-Mage. It’s all the Harry Potter—without the terrible human being attached to it. Beyond that, it’s a hilarious and engaging point-and-click adventure. And the more I think about it, the more I’d love to see the world expanded and explorable in 3D.

I think that Stuck In Attic built something pretty special with the lore and the world of Rakus and the Transylvanian Institute for Magick. Another one of those “probably never going to happen” games.

But believe that I would be first in line for it if it did.