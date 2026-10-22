3 Ways to Make Yourself Luckier in Life, According to Psychology

Do you believe we make our own luck in life, or do you believe certain individuals are randomly blessed with luck?

According to psychology, both our actions and attitudes influence our luck (or lack thereof). Two people can view the exact situation with opposite perspectives. For example, let’s say two individuals are rejected from the job they really wanted.

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One of those individuals feels wronged, cursed, and generally defeated. Rather than picking themselves up, dusting themselves off, and continuing to apply for similar positions, they repeat negative self-talk until they’re crippled by their own shame, recounting all the times they’ve been rejected by employers in the past. They chalk their entire job search experience up to being “unlucky.”

The second individual, however, feels the momentary letdown of the rejection, yet ultimately views it as redirection. They don’t wallow—they take action. They tweak their resume and cover letter, set up more interviews with other companies, and eventually land an even better role with higher pay. They walk away from the process feeling both “lucky” and proud.

Want to be more like the second individual? Here are three tips for creating more luck in your life.

1. Follow Up on Opportunities

Many people are so afraid to put themselves out there that they wait for opportunities to fall into their lap. Countless times throughout my writing career, I’ve heard from friends and professional contacts alike that I’m “so lucky” to write for the outlets I do. However, they fail to acknowledge all the work I’ve put into my career: the unpaid internships, the somewhat obnoxious networking, the late nights battling writer’s block, the low-paying clients that helped build my portfolio early on in my career.

I’ve learned to find—and create—opportunities wherever I go. That random psychic I met on the street who mentioned she was writing a memoir? You bet I cold-called her to pitch myself as a ghostwriter. That author who spoke to my fiction writing class in college? Rest assured, I found her email to learn more about her publishing process. (Fun fact: She introduced me to her publisher, who ended up publishing my first novel.)

“A willingness to follow up makes it more likely that a chance encounter becomes a useful opportunity,” says Dr. Wildaliz Caro, PhD, Medical Contributor at Aura Recovery Center. “Unfortunately, a lot of the best opportunities are completely hidden from view, and it is up to us to recognize and use them. While we don’t always know when a life opportunity will occur, we can mentally prepare for our response when the moment happens.”

2. Expect Success

Growing up, I was riddled with self-doubt in most areas of my life. However, I’ve always felt confident in my writing abilities. To me, success was a non-negotiable in my writing career. And though I needed to increase my tolerance for uncertainty every time I faced rejection or setbacks, I was able to lean on this expectation for success.

“Lucky people may be more willing to tolerate uncertainty, though this alone does not guarantee success,” says Caro. “When life hands you an unfortunate circumstance or a setback, are you able to adjust?”

If you’re constantly anticipating failure, you’ll accept it as your reality any time it occurs. But even the most successful people fail along the way. When you expect success, you refuse to settle for less, meaning you continue pushing through obstacles without assigning them meaning.

“When people view setbacks as only temporary hurdles, they tend to have an easier time bouncing back and overcoming the obstacles,” Caro explains. “Having the expectation that you will succeed in life is very powerful.”

3. Pivot When Necessary

One of my favorite quotes is “rejection is redirection.” Though it might sound cliché, it’s true: any time you’re rejected from an opportunity, you’re being redirected down a better-suited path. Rather than viewing it as a closed door with your dreams rotting on the other side, use the setback as information to guide your next steps. Perspective is everything.

“Evaluate routines by the opportunities they help you pursue,” Caro recommends. “A weekly review is an opportunity to direct your life with intention, and attention regulation may improve with repeated practice.”