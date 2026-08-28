3 Ways to Slow Down and Reset Your Life This Fall

I don’t know about you, but after a chaotic and stressful summer, I’m craving a peaceful, healing autumn. And what better time to prioritize rest and reflection than during fall?

Many holistic doctors recommend aligning your routines with the seasons, embracing the natural ebbs and flows of our energy levels. Perhaps I love autumn so much because it gives me an excuse to get cozy and enjoy wholesome activities, like reading with sweet-scented candles and hiking on a breezy day to take in the vibrant autumn leaves.

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If you’re looking to slow down and reconnect with yourself this fall season, you’re in good company. Juliana Sloane, a Buddhist teacher, shamanic counselor, and hypnotherapist, shares three ways to align with autumn.

1. Let Nature Be Your Teacher

One of the best ways to embrace autumn is to immerse yourself in nature and let it inspire you.

“As we approach the fall season, we can take our cues from the natural world,” says Sloane. “When the plants in our garden cease blooming and go to seed, the leaves on trees fall, and the air becomes crisp, the natural world is offering us a teaching: Autumn is a time to slow down, connect with your intentions, and trust that even in times of dormancy or letting go, you are planting the seeds for the future. As we know, the fall leaves become compost for future seedlings.”

Consider this permission to rest—one of the most productive things you can do for your mind, body, and soul. Of course, this doesn’t mean you have to hibernate like a bear. Rather, it’s about making subtle shifts that restore your energy. For example, you might prioritize warm, intimate gatherings with fewer people than large, rowdy parties with 10+ attendees. And maybe you carve out time for gentle yoga, long walks through nature, and slow weight training over HIIT workouts, exhausting gym sessions, and cardio.

“Here is a simple practice to invite nature into deeper connection with you: Make time to take a slow, mindful walk where you can open all of your senses to the natural world around you,” Sloane recommends. “Set an intention as you begin to walk that during this time, you are inviting the natural world to speak with you. Begin to open your senses. What do you smell, see, hear, or feel? From seeing a hawk flying overhead, to hearing acorns drop from ancient trees, to smelling the fragrance of earth after rain, we can become more open to the experiences the earth wants to share with us. Over time, we begin to remember that we are a part of this season of slowing down just as much as the trees and animals.”

2. Practice Gratitude

Gratitude is an incredibly impactful way to lift your spirits and remind yourself of what’s most important in life.

“Autumn is not just a time of letting go—it’s a time of harvest,” Sloane says. “In fact, the two go hand in hand. When we are able to appreciate and feel gratitude for what we have, it becomes more and more easeful to let go of what we don’t need.”

According to Sloane, you can reach a place of gratitude through quiet meditation. Simply sit alone, breathe deeply, and relax your body as you sink into calmness.

“From this relaxed place, allow yourself to bring to mind someone or something in your life that you feel a sense of gratitude for,” she says. “A friend or pet, a creative project, a beautiful meal—it doesn’t have to be huge. As you do this, imagine that you could step back into this moment or connection. Let any positive feelings of appreciation, contentment, joy, or well-being grow larger and more vivid. Rest here for a period of time simply enjoying the harvest of your own life.”

3. Create Your Own Autumn Ritual

For many, transitioning from the excitement of summer into the calmness of fall can feel jarring. To better ease yourself into the new season, try creating a personalized autumn ritual that makes sense to you.

“Ritual can be a powerful tool for honoring the changing seasons,” Sloane says. “The truth is, whether we realize it or not, we’re always engaging in ritual. Our annual tradition of placing a holiday wreath on the door, Friday night date night with our partner, or simply our morning routine are all forms of ritual. When we bring intention and energy to this type of ritual, it simply makes it stronger.”

As an autumn-lover, I’m already embracing fall by late August (I know, I know…). Usually, this just means I’m pulling out my Halloween decor and baking autumn-themed treats with pumpkin or apple cider candles burning. But in a more spiritual sense, I like to use the Harvest Moon (the full moon closest to the autumn equinox) as an opportunity to fully welcome the season by journaling, meditating, and setting intentions for the months ahead.

“Take some time to dream or journal—what harvest are you appreciating in your own life? What leaves or seeds are you letting go of or releasing back into the world?” Sloane asks. “Once you are clear on this, consider a small ritual that might allow you to honor these autumn intentions for a period of a week or more. This could be as simple as savoring a cup of tea and, with each sip, imagining that your gratitude and the seeds you are planting are being nourished. As you wash the teacup, imagine rinsing away anything that needs to be released or composted in your own life.”