3 Ways to Tap Into Your Psychic Side This Halloween, According to a Spiritual Expert

I don’t know about you, but I believe we all have inner gifts we either naturally repress or are too conditioned to embrace. What would happen if we connected with these abilities and listened to our inner callings?

“We have not been educated about the power we are all born with,” says Audrey Hope, Psychic Therapist, Relationship Expert, Certified Addiction and Trauma Counselor, and Spiritual Expert. “This is the deep knowing in our hearts and souls. It is known as ‘that still small voice from within.’ The problem is that the world is so noisy and so distracting that we don’t take the time to stop and pay attention.”

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If you’re looking to tap into your psychic nature this Halloween, look no further. Here’s how to access and develop your intuition—aka your inner magic.

1. Evaluate Your Senses

You’re likely already familiar with your five senses, but do you know which one speaks to you the strongest?

“You have to know which of your five senses is your top messenger,” says Hope. “Which sense do you think you use the most? Do you feel things, see things, sense things? Do you use the word ‘weird’? (This is the language of intuition).”

For example, my intuition speaks to me through my body. I immediately feel when something is off, either by a racing heart, a rush of adrenaline, or even a rise in body temperature. In fact, I’ve even broken out in hives when in a toxic, high-stress environment. I now know to listen to my body when it speaks to me. Otherwise, it might start screaming in order to be heard and taken seriously.

2. Pay Attention to Signs and Gut Feelings

As someone with OCD, I have to use discernment when trusting my “gut.” Sometimes, it really is anxiety and not my intuition kicking in. That being said, my intuition is incredibly strong and has protected me throughout my life.

To tune into your intuition, Hope recommends looking out for coincidences, physical sensations in your body, deep dreams, signs from above, yearning, and other signals.

This reminds me of how I felt toward my boyfriend before we got together. The moment we met, I felt an immediate sense of comfort and pull to him—but not necessarily romantically. I wasn’t interested in a relationship, as I was fresh off a breakup and craving some time to myself. However, I kept feeling this energetic pull to spend time with him and be physically (not sexually) close to him. Eventually, once I worked through my breakup and got to know my now-boyfriend better, I decided to pursue a relationship, which has been the healthiest I’ve ever experienced.

3. Take the Psychic Quiz:

Life gets busy; we get stressed, overwhelmed, and caught up in the hustle and bustle of it all. When this happens, it can feel impossible to tune in to your own psychic side. However, taking the “psychic quiz,” as Hope calls it, can shed light on your abilities and intuitive pulls.

According to Hope, this involves asking yourself the following questions:

What messages is the universe trying to give you?

What is your life trying to tell you?

What signs are you getting?

Are you paying attention?

Do you feel a calling in your soul? Are you listening?

Are certain people, things, and circumstances falling away from your life?

Are you resisting change?

What is dramatic and feels like Shakespearean drama?

“Stay quiet, meditate, and pay attention,” Hope says. Only then can you embrace your inner psychic.