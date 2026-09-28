3 Wild ‘Dodgeball’ Jokes That Got Cut Before the Movie Came Out

2004’s Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story is jam-packed with memorable moments that people continue to reference more than 20 years after its release. However, there were at least a few things that didn’t end up being quite as unforgettable as they were shaping up to be.

Take Fran (Missi Pyle), the Romanovian member of the Purple Cobras, for example. In an early draft of the screenplay, it was revealed that she was actually a sex robot.

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Then there’s that flashback scene featuring Justin (Justin Long) and Martha (Lori Beth Denberg). While trying out for the cheerleading team in high school, Justin is tasked with performing a liberty stunt that involves holding the heavyset Martha over his head. This predictably goes wrong, and Martha falls on top of Justin, briefly smothering him.

“It was the worst,” Justin tells Peter (Vince Vaughn) of the incident:

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According to the film’s DVD commentary, Justin almost had something much worse to complain about. As director Rawson Marshall Thurber tells it, Martha was supposed to fall on Justin in such a way that his hand would’ve somehow gotten lodged in her rectum. “It was a little too much,” Thurber said of the idea. But that wasn’t the only scene he felt that way about.

Remember the part where White Goodman (Ben Stiller) gets caught shoving a slice of pizza down his pants? Either way, you can refresh your memory right here:

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It turns out this sequence got cleaned up a bit, too. Originally, White was watching obesity porn prior to getting weird with the pizza. Oh, and speaking of the pizza, he wasn’t just gonna shove it down his pants and call it a day as he does in the final movie. Apparently, the plan was to have White go full-on American Pie and use it for some bizarre kind of masturbation ritual.