3 Women Attacked by Dingoes While Visiting Tourist Destination

Three women’s Australian getaway took a dangerous turn. The trio was spending time on the island of K’gari when they were bitten by dingoes, multiple outlets reported.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesperson told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that three women in their 20s were on a tour of the island when they were attacked at around 2:30 p.m. on April 1.

Meanwhile, a Department of the Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation (DETSI) spokesperson, told the outlet that the incident occurred when the women were walking on a track after visiting Lake Wabby.

Tour guides administered first aid to the women, the outlet reported. They were later treated by paramedics for minor lacerations, according to the outlet.

The QAS spokesperson further told People that the women’s injuries were on their legs.

The women, ABC reported, declined hospitalization and decided to stay on the island after the incident.

The DETSI spokesperson told the outlet that they are still investigating the incident.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers will continue to patrol the area and provide education to residents and visitors, the outlet reported.

Are Dingo Attacks Normal?

The attack isn’t out of the norm for K’gari, which is believed to be home to 200 dingoes, The Guardian reported. In fact, in February, the outlet reported that four separate incidents had occurred in a matter of weeks.

The outlet speculated that the dingo attacks were happening because the animals had started associating humans with food. That behavior is a learned one that developed when tourists began handing out snacks to the animals.

That’s certainly a problem, as the Queensland government considers the dingo “a serious predator,” and advises humans against feeding it.