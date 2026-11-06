3 Women in 90s Alternative Rock Who Deserved Bigger Careers

These three women found success in the male-dominated 90s alt-rock scene in their own ways, but they still deserved more recognition. They were celebrated during the genre’s peak, but often kept one foot in the underground scene. One might even theorize that performing in several different bands during that time hindered their renown. Still, at any level of popularity, these women made music worth listening to.

Mary Timony

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In the 90s alternative rock scene, Mary Timony made a name for herself with the bands Autoclave and Helium. The former was an all-female band formed in 1989 with Timony on lead guitar, Christina Billotte on bass and vocals, guitarist Nikki Chapman, and drummer Melissa Berkoff. And the latter lasted from 1992 to 1997, putting out two albums with Timony on vocals.

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From 2010 to 2014, Timony played in the supergroup Wild Flag with members of Sleater-Kinney and The Minders. In 2013, she formed the band Ex Hex, which put out its latest album in 2019. Mostly, Timony has built a solid solo career among her work with multiple bands. Her unique compositions incorporate a heavy drone sound with medieval-style melodies alongside her guitar.

Kim Shattuck

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Kim Shattuck broke into the 90s alternative rock scene starting with her all-female garage band The Pandoras. They were active in the Paisley Underground scene in Los Angeles from 1984 to 1990, which played with elements of 60s psych-rock. In the 90s, Shattuck was vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter of punk band The Muffs.

The band released four albums from 1993 to 1999, before going on hiatus. However, they reunited and released three more albums between 2004 and 2019. Their final album was released posthumously following Shattuck’s death in 2019. She joined the Pixies on tour in 2013, but ultimately returned to record vocals with the remaining members of The Pandoras from 2014 until her death.

Frances McKee

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Frances McKee formed The Vaselines with Eugene Kelly in 1986, and while the alt-rock scene in Glasgow, Scotland differed from the U.S., The Vaselines earned some brief international attention. Specifically, they had Kurt Cobain’s endorsement. The Nirvana frontman was a big fan, covering several of their songs and even naming his daughter after McKee.

But The Vaselines disbanded in 1989 after releasing their first album. They reunited for a short time in 1990 to open for Nirvana in Edinburgh, but this was their last performance until 2006. Then, McKee and Kelly took the stage together again for a tour supporting their solo albums. McKee released her first solo album Sunny Moon in April 2006, while Kelly’s Man Alive was reissued on another label in 2005. This reformed The Vaselines, and they made three more albums between 2009 and 2014.

Photo by Jordi Vidal/Redferns