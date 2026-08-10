3 Y2K Pop Songs That Were Ahead of Their Time

By the turn of the century, mainstream pop music was still growing. If anything, it was growing bolder, evolving beyond the restraints of the 90s. Here are three pop songs from around the early 2000s that were captivating in a genre that was quickly recycling through its old ideas and searching for something new.

“The Call” by The Backstreet Boys

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The Backstreet Boys released “The Call” as the second single on their 2000 album Black & Blue. As the follow-up to their monumental 1999 album Millennium, Black & Blue still had that BSB magic. But in terms of longevity, Millennium typically comes to mind first. Which is a shame, since songs like “The Call” tend to be overlooked for hits like “Everybody” and “I Want It That Way”.

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“The Call” is an example of The Backstreet Boys and their producer playing around with composition and sampling. It begins with a flourish of classical guitar, before a ringing phone and some dialogue set up the narrative. When the vocals come in, the anticipation has already grown with the intensity of the beat. Plus, the eight-beat rhythm before the vocals was sampled after Howie Dorough farted in the recording booth. Overall, “The Call” was a unique pop song at the turn of a new century.

“Can’t Get You Out of My Head” by Kylie Minogue

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“Can’t Get You Out of My Head” was released on Kylie Minogue’s 2001 album Fever. This was her eighth studio album, with Minogue returning to mainstream pop around 2000 after a run of club hits in the 90s. “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” was praised for its production and catchy hook, and Minogue’s vocals were captivating.

It was repetitive and uncomplicated, but many felt that was the song’s strength. By keeping it simple, it was unburdened by a lot of overbearing production. “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” became almost hypnotic in that way. A pop song for the new millennium, Minogue further established herself as a prominent figure in the evolving club-pop scene.

“Work It” by Missy Elliott

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“Work It” appeared on Missy Elliott’s 2002 album Under Construction. She found success early on with her debut Supa Dupa Fly, which included the iconic track “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)”. Elliott established herself as someone with a vision beyond the typical pop music and hip-hop tropes, and continued to prove herself with “Work It”.

This song is often considered one of the best of her career, and of the 2000s. Additionally, some critics felt that its clever eroticism continued where “Get Ur Freak On” left off. The use of samples, sound effects, and onomatopoeia elevated “Work It” as much as it confused listeners. The incomprehensible line that comes after “I put my thing down / Flip it / And reverse it” had listeners baffled yet curious, until it was revealed to be the same line played backward.

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