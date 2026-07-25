3 Y2K Pop Stars Who Got Overshadowed by Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera

The new millennium brought a transitional period for pop music. Both Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears pioneered the new era of pop with debut releases in 1999. A feud between the two former-Mickey Mouse Club co-stars escalated in 2003. At the time, other artists were attempting to make their name in pop music. Britney and Christina’s feud served as a major distraction while the two were simultaneously penning chart-topping hits. Due to this, other Y2K artists were subsequently overshadowed by Britney and Christina.

Jessica simpson

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In 1999, Jessica Simpson also released her debut album. Sweet Kisses didn’t chart as well as Britney or Christina, peaking at No. 25 on the Billboard 200. Her 2001 follow-up, Irresistible, charted better, peaking at No. 6. In 2025, Simpson admitted to Rolling Stone that it was hard to compete with Britney and Christina. “I was never gonna win, because I had someone like Britney and Christina ahead of me, who were selling so many more records. I didn’t want to dance, I didn’t want to wear a head mic.”

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In 2004, Jessica Simpson shifted gears. She began writing her own songs and earned a No. 1 single, “With You”.

mandy moore

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She was another pop star who ushered in the new millennium. Her 1999 hit “Candy” was released many months after Britney Spears’ …Baby One More Time. Though it didn’t chart as well as Spears’ debut, it was a foundational pop track going into the new millennium. In a July 2025 interview on Kylie Kelce’s podcast Not Gonna Lie, Moore spoke on releasing music around the same time as Spears, Aguilera, and Simpson.

“I feel like I was the youngest and the most boring…out of the four of us,” Kelce asked if she ever crossed paths with the other stars. To this, Moore replied, “I would never have been able to cross paths with them. They were like superstars. They were on this level of success I’ve never known.”

Nelly furtado

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“I’m Like A Bird” is one of those songs that I’m surprised wasn’t a No. 1 hit. The only reason I can think of is the intense competition within pop music at the time. It feels like everyone knows this song. It was released in 2000, right in the middle of the previously mentioned releases. Nelly Furtado’s debut album, Whoa, Nelly!, peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard 200. Her follow-up, Folklore, performed worse, peaking at No. 38.

It wasn’t until her 2006 album, Loose, that she completely immersed herself in pop and finally charted well. Her single, “Promiscious” featuring Timbaland, was a No. 1 hit. After two full releases, and her sophomore album seen as a commercial flop, Furtado was still nowhere near the heights Britney and Christina had reached.

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