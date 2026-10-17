3 YouTube Channels That Can Help You Beat the Game You’re Stuck On

Every gamer, whether experienced or new to the joystick life, reaches a point in a game where they simply get stuck. While walkthroughs are helpful, a more engaging option is a Let’s Play channel, where YouTubers play through the game and provide visuals to help anyone struggling. These channels can also preview gameplay and story, helping potential players decide whether the game is right for them.

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1. CJUGames

CJUGames offers a relaxed atmosphere while playing these scary games, rarely getting too loud, although he does fall prey to a jump scare every now and then. The channel focuses primarily on indie horror games often played in one video, though one recent playthrough includes Silent Hill Townfall. Because his content highlights indie games, it helps prospective players discover games they might otherwise miss. Similarly, because these games may not have gotten the attention they deserve, it means a full walkthrough might be missing from the Internet. That’s where Chris comes in.

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In addition to the complete Townfall tour, with the last part posted less than two weeks ago, recent playthroughs include Lost Hopes: Days of Betrayal, We Are Sisters, and Echoes In Darkness, all of which the channel classifies as indie horror games.

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2. ManlyBadassHero

Like CJUGames, ManlyBadassHero offers a relaxed commentary style while focusing on indie projects. He also leans toward more bizarre games, though his channel includes more one-shot video guides than expansive multi-video posts. These videos are great for audiences who are curious about indie games but don’t have the time or focus for lengthy playthroughs. Beyond indie games, Manly has also covered more popular titles like Poppy Playtime and Mouthwashing.

More recent posts on the channel include Sweet Instincts, a visual novel created for the Spooktober Game Jam, along with a Backrooms parody game called Failrooms, and Slaughterforest.

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3. ChristopherOdd

ChristopherOdd offers a more immersive experience, urging viewers to put on headphones and dim the lights to focus on the game’s narrative. His channel also offers multi-video playthroughs that really dive into the story. Alongside games from bigger studios, he also shines a light on indie titles. His content centers on a variety of games, from RPGs like The Witcher to sci-fi like Star Wars: Zero Company to survival horror like Dive or Die.

Part eight of his Dive or Die playthrough recently went up. Other posts from this week a Volatiles playthrough, and a video praising puzzle game Order of the Sinking Star.