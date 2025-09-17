3 Zodiac Signs About To Thrive Under the Partial Solar Eclipse

Are you ready for the partial solar eclipse in Virgo on September 21? (If so, think again.)

Occurring on the day before the autumn equinox (aka the official start to autumn), this eclipse will bring some heavy energy. In fact, it’s all any astrologer can seem to talk about lately—and for good reason. Whenever I open my TikTok, I’m bombarded with videos warning about the intensity of this particular eclipse season.

All the while, the Sun will be moving into Libra while Mars shifts into Scorpio. According to astrologers, this ignites highly romantic energy.

According to Hily Dating App astrologer Lisa Stardust, this is a rare alignment—and in particular, three signs will be feeling it the most.

If you’re a Taurus, Cancer, or Pisces (or if you have any major placements in these signs), you will likely experience quite the spark in your dating life this month.

Here’s what each of the three lucky signs can expect from this solar eclipse.

1. Taurus

Taurus, you’re known for being grounded, stable, and sensual. This alignment was practically made for you.

“This transit will affect you the most, being a relationship-oriented zodiac sign,” said Stardust. “You’re finally coming clear about what you want from love and partnerships. Now, you can ensure that the person you’re thinking of lives up to the standards you have in mind for the relationship you’re searching for.”

However, to do this, you must be willing to leave your oh-so-previous comfort zone.

“Get out of the bedroom, meet new people, and give your dating app profile a glow-up so it shows the real you,” Stardust continued. “With all these positive vibes in check, you can transform your attitude …The solar eclipse will put you on the right track to ensure you know precisely the type of person you’re looking for.”

2. Cancer

Cancer, you deserve the love you so selflessly give to others. But there’s only one way to get it: by asking for it.

“Communication is essential. In fact, the cosmos is highlighting this aspect for you right now,” said Stardust. “Knowing how to express yourself can open doors to new possibilities and deepen the bond with someone you’re vibing with.”

Cancers often struggle with idolizing the person they’re dating, wanting to please them in every way possible—even if that means dimming their own light. However, this transit encourages you to be more authentic and open, which will naturally attract and build the right connections.

“You may even have a chance to create openness that transcends the feelings of oneness you and your soon-to-be partner are experiencing,” said Stardust. “All of the interactions you share with your crush will be inspiring and leave you both feeling more at peace with each other.”

3. Pisces

Pisces, you’re a dreamy, sensitive, and whimsical sign that romanticizes every aspect of life. That being said, it’s time to channel that energy for the good of your relationship.

“A nostalgic stroll down memory lane with someone special can spark old feelings and remind you of what you truly want from a relationship,” said Stardust. “Use this time to reacquaint and reawaken your heart. Fall in love all over again during the solar eclipse on the 21st. You’ll know then that the love you share can last—you gotta give it some TLC occasionally.”



She added that these upcoming transits will actually ground Pisces.