3 Zodiac Signs That Can Expect a Romantic Valentine’s Day—and 2 That Will Have a Bad One

Valentine’s Day lands on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, which means half the population will be trying to manufacture romance on a set schedule, and the other half will be staring at a reservation confirmation like it’s a court summons.

Babs Cheung, aka The Astro Translator, the New York Post, says the bigger planetary story leans social. The sun and Mars are in Aquarius right now, which pushes the weekend toward plans involving other people, not candlelit isolation.

Videos by VICE

Mercury also sits in its pre-shadow phase ahead of a retrograde that begins Feb. 26, which means any big promises made this weekend may come back for a second round of discussion later. Cheung puts it like this: “Collect your receipts now. If they promise you a trip to Paris on Valentine’s Day, make sure you have the screenshot to enter as evidence in the fight you’re going to have in two weeks.”

The weekend also runs straight into the Lunar New Year energy shift on Feb. 17, which adds urgency to any unresolved issues. Big feelings, fast plans, and a short fuse can all coexist. That’s romance, I guess.

There are three zodiac signs that will fare well this weekend and two that might need to slow down and think before making any decisions.

The Three Signs Getting Lucky:

1. Leo

Venus moves through Pisces and lights up Leo’s eighth house, which the Cheung ties to intensity, sex, and bonding. Expect more heat than small talk, and keep your stamina hydrated and your boundaries clear.

2. Virgo

Virgo gets Venus in the seventh house of partnerships, which pushes the sign that loves fine print into a more sentimental lane. The advice here is simple: quit looking for flaws and let the sweetness land.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio gets a playful Venus run through the fifth house, which favors flirtation, pursuit, and fun that stays fun. If you want to meet someone, this is the sign most likely to pull it off by leaving the house and putting themselves in the mix.

The Two Signs Likely to Leave Disappointed:

1. Aries

Venus moves through Aries’ twelfth house, which Cheung links with old patterns and unresolved baggage. Think exes resurfacing, emotional hangovers, and the kind of “hey stranger” message that ruins your appetite.

2. Libra

Libra, patron saint of partnership, gets stuck in sixth-house logistics this year. That points to errands, chores, and the kind of petty household debate that makes heart-shaped anything feel gross.

Use this as a map, not a prophecy. Leo, Virgo, and Scorpio can go for the full Valentine’s thing. Aries and Libra should stay practical, keep it calm, and let the weekend be the weekend.