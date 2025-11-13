3 Zodiac Signs That Should Brace for Chaos During the Coming New Moon

Have you noticed the intensity in the air? That’s classic Mercury retrograde announcing its arrival. (Or perhaps it’s just frigid November settling in.)

If you’re into astrology at all, you likely know that Mercury retrograde is associated with miscommunications, tech issues, travel disruptions, and heightened nostalgia. There’s a reason so many astrologers warn not to text your ex during this time…

Videos by VICE

Now, mix in a new moon, and you’re in for quite the adventure—which is exactly what we’ll get next week. On November 20, we will experience a powerful new moon in Scorpio, a particularly intuitive, sensitive, and vengeful water sign.

3 Zodiac Signs Are In For Some Chaos During the Next New Moon

According to Rachel Ruth Tate, certified astrologer at Casinos Analyzer, this lunation “creates a powerful connection between the sun, moon, and Mercury retrograde in Scorpio that will leave lasting mental impressions we won’t fully understand until next spring.”

While we all will experience this deep-cutting, mind-cleansing emotional exorcism of sorts, certain zodiac signs might feel it more. Here are the three astrological signs likely to endure the most shadow work during this transit.

1. Scorpio

With both the new moon and Mercury retrograde occurring in Scorpio at the same time, this lunation is bound to stir up chaos for the water sign.

“Good thing you were made so resilient, Scorpio, because the moon falls in your sign, making every new moon a somewhat painful internal moment,” Tate says. “With Mercury as the natural psychopomp, its presence in this new moon provides unique insight into all that stews and festers inside.”

Don’t be surprised if you experience emotional breakdowns and personal breakthroughs.

“You have no choice but to ride this wave out—and if anyone can handle a face-off with their demons, it’s you,” Tate emphasizes. “Letting go is especially difficult for Scorpios, but too much bitterness makes a poor brew, and revenge only delays real healing.”

2. Gemini

Gemini is another sign destined for a shakeup this month.

“Whenever your ruler Mercury is mixed up in a lunation, you’re mixed up in it too, Gemini,” says Tate. “This new moon in Scorpio is going to be awkward for you, as these signs form a tense quincunx. It’s easier for you to deflect with humor than to take emotional accountability—and that’s not an option right now.”

Tate recommends using this time for journaling and deep introspection. Shadow work can greatly benefit you now.

3. Virgo

Virgos might be the most organized of all zodiacs, but nothing can prepare them for this turbulent transit.

“Wherever Mercury goes, Virgo follows, and this new moon in Scorpio sends you into a deep dive as your retrograde ruler goes cazimi,” says Tate. “While processing data is your gift, this flood of emotional information will be a lot to handle. Clear your schedule around November 19–20 to ease into the big feelings and realizations to come.”

If needed, Tate also recommends talking your feelings out with a trusted loved one and engaging in some shadow work, such as inner child healing or even reparenting.