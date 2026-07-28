30 Years Ago, a Random Naked Guy Ended Up in ‘Twister,’ and We Still Don’t Know Why

So many movies are hiding interesting secrets that are just waiting to be discovered. Some are intentionally hidden by the filmmakers themselves, while others are seemingly destined to keep moviegoers’ heads firmly in a tilted position for the rest of their natural lives.

For example, A-list celebrities like George Harrison and Peter Jackson have made unrecognizable cameos in movies that only remained under wraps for a brief period. On the flip side, a guy who looks suspiciously like Mel Brooks can be spotted in a scene from the original Naked Gun, and not one person associated with the production has acknowledged it in the nearly 40 years since the film was released.

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Speaking of things nobody wants to provide an explanation for, let’s talk for a minute about the 1996 disaster movie Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt. Remember that scene where the storm chasers are cutting through a cornfield, and they almost crash into Cary Elwes’s team? Just as Rabbit (Alan Ruck) tells the rest of the crew that the road should be coming up “any moment,” there’s a blink-and-you-miss-it shot of what sure as hell looks like a random naked dude hunching over behind all the corn.

You can take a look at the sequence in question right here:

Did you know cameras accidentally caught a creepy tall naked man standing in a cornfield in TWISTER? Yeah me neither 👀 pic.twitter.com/eqLUqjbdIp — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) June 27, 2025

The Random Naked Guy in ‘Twister’ Might Be the Movie’s Weirdest Unanswered Question

Interestingly, that part immediately follows the dinner scene at Aunt Meg’s where we learn some strange things about Paxton’s character, Bill. As the other guys explain to Bill’s fiancée, Melissa (Jami Gertz), Bill once stumbled out of a car in pursuit of a tornado armed with nothing but a bottle of Jack Daniel’s. One other detail worth noting here: He was apparently naked at the time, and proceeded to chuck the bottle into the tornado after instructing it to “have a drink.” For his part, Bill jokingly attributes this behavior to another “evil Bill,” who he insists he killed long ago.

So, is it a coincidence that we catch a glimpse of a naked guy in a cornfield right after all this evil Bill talk? And if it’s not a deliberate callback, what possible explanation could there be for an unidentified guy standing out there looking like a creep? Was it a crew member who got caught in the shot accidentally? Could there possibly have been a streaker running through the fields at that very moment who wasn’t expecting a movie crew to pull up on him?

Unfortunately, 30 years later, we’re no closer to answering these questions because, just like with the Mel Brooks mystery we mentioned above, no one who was involved with Twister has chosen to speak on the matter publicly. Until we get any clarification whatsoever, feel free to let your imagination run wild.