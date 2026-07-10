30 Years Ago, Hugh Grant Went on ‘The Tonight Show’ Days After His Arrest and Changed Late Night TV

On June 27, 1995, Hugh Grant was arrested in Los Angeles after receiving oral sex from a prostitute. The actor was in town to promote his new movie, Nine Months, co-starring Julianne Moore and Tom Arnold, and was scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno shortly thereafter. Despite the media circus, Grant kept his appointment with Leno in the hopes of clearing his name with the public. The episode would end up being one of the show’s most memorable.

The first thing Leno asked Grant when he sat down for his interview on the July 10 edition of The Tonight Show was, “What the hell were you thinking?” Grant stumbled a bit while gathering his thoughts and responded by saying, “I think you know in life, pretty much, what’s a good thing to do and what’s a bad thing, and I did a bad thing…and there you have it.”

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Roughly half of the interview was dedicated to the scandal, with Leno and Grant touching on everything from Grant’s father’s reaction to how his then-girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, was handling the situation.

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30 Years Ago, Hugh Grant’s Scandal Interview Helped Jay Leno Finally Beat David Letterman

The broadcast proved beneficial to both Leno and Grant. Many people at the time applauded Grant for his honesty and for not making excuses for his behavior. Leno, on the other hand, managed to beat his rival David Letterman’s Late Show in the ratings for the first time since he took over The Tonight Show from Johnny Carson in 1992. Leno continued to dominate in the ratings from that point forward.

Reflecting on the legendary interview in 2023, Leno told Chris Wallace, “I called [Grant] up, and I said, ‘You still in for tomorrow?’ He goes, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘You know, I effed up. And, you know, it’s my fault.’” When Leno informed Grant that he’d have to ask about the incident, Grant apparently gave him the OK. Leno went on to say, “He showed up, didn’t have a publicist like nowadays, somebody explaining it who was on Xanax. So none of that nonsense, you know, and he was honest about it.”