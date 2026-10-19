30 Years Ago, ‘MADtv’ Accidentally Predicted One of the Worst ‘Friday the 13th’ Movies

The October 28, 1995 episode of MADtv featured a parody trailer for a fictional horror movie called Apollo the 13th: Jason Takes NASA. This was, of course, referencing both Apollo 13 and the Friday the 13th films (the eighth entry of which was subtitled Jason Takes Manhattan). In the apparent crossover—that we’re told has been directed by Ron Howard—Jason Voorhees somehow ends up aboard a spaceship on its way to the cosmos. Predictably, this leads to plenty of bloodshed.

One by one, Jason picks off the ship’s other passengers, much like he would in a typical Friday the 13th sequel. “No American’s ever been hacked to pieces in space by a hockey mask wearing homicidal maniac, and it sure as hell isn’t gonna happen on my watch,” says the flight director, played by Artie Lange—who’s clearly spoofing Ed Harris’s character from Apollo 13. The two-minute “teaser” concludes with the narrator saying, “One small step for man, one giant slash for Jason.” Check it out for yourself below.

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A 1995 ‘MADtv’ Sketch Basically Predicted the Entire Premise of ‘Jason X’

Hilariously enough, six years after MADtv aired that segment, the folks at New Line Cinema decided it was time to take Jason to outer space for real. 2001’s Jason X finds the beloved serial killer in pretty much the same exact situation as his Apollo the 13th counterpart. The plot of the film might not be identical to the skit, but the basic premise seems almost too close to be a coincidence: Jason gets brought into space, it unsurprisingly doesn’t curb his desire to murder people, and a rampage ensues.

It’s ironic that the movie even got made, considering that the whole point of the MADtv send-up was to show how ridiculous the idea was. As you probably could’ve guessed, Jason X wasn’t exactly well-received. Not that any of the Friday the 13th entries were ever critically acclaimed, but the earlier sequels are at least looked at as classics by some horror fans. At press time, Jason X has the second-lowest audience score out of the entire series on Rotten Tomatoes—putting it only slightly behind 1993’s Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday.