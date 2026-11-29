In August 1996, the cast and crew of Titanic decided to take a late lunch break while filming in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Unfortunately, within minutes of ingesting the seafood chowder that they were served, many of them started feeling strange. Between 50 and 150 people ended up in the hospital with what they initially believed to have been food poisoning. However, before long, the real cause was discovered: the soup that they’d eaten was spiked with PCP.

“The crew was all milling about. Some people were laughing, some people were crying, some people were throwing up,” Bill Paxton, who played Brock Lovett in the movie, told Entertainment Weekly the following month. “One minute I felt okay, the next minute I felt so goddamn anxious I wanted to breathe in a paper bag,” he continued. Though nobody was seriously harmed, both Paxton and director James Cameron were among the many patients who were rushed to Dartmouth General Hospital that night.

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The ‘Titanic’ Crew’s Infamous PCP Incident Is Still an Unsolved Mystery 30 Years Later

“People are moaning and crying, wailing, collapsed on tables and gurneys,” Cameron said of the chaotic scene when they arrived. “The DP [director of photography], Caleb Deschanel, is leading a number of crew down the hall in a highly vocal conga line. You can’t make this stuff up,” he added. Sensing that the problem wasn’t serious, Paxton opted to wander back down to the set and drink a case of beer rather than wait to be treated. “That seemed to help me,” the actor revealed.

As for who was responsible for the ordeal, Cameron suspects that it was somebody who had a problem with the caterers. “Of course, the operating theory was that I was such a psycho maniac that they were trying to get back at me, but I reject that theory out of hand for obvious reasons,” he joked. Earle Scott, the CEO of the catering company, denied any involvement at the time, saying, “It was the Hollywood crowd bringing in the psychedelic s—t. I don’t think it was purposefully done to hurt somebody. It was done like a party thing that got carried away.”

The culprit, and his or her reasoning for drugging everybody, remains a mystery 30 years later.