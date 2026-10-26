30 Years Ago, This ‘Serial Killer’ Called Into The Howard Stern Show

On the August 13, 1997 episode of The Howard Stern Show, Stern and co-host Robin Quivers took a call from a man named Clay, who told them he was a serial killer. Clay was unusually calm from the beginning as he revealed that he’d supposedly murdered 12 prostitutes up until that point. He also said he had a pretty good idea of why he committed the heinous crimes. “I think I just do it for the sense of the power,” Clay explained.

From there, Clay got into the specifics of how he carried out the murders. According to him, most of the women were killed with a hammer after he’d had sex with them—except for one, whom he decided to strangle. Two of these incidents reportedly took place in parking garages, whereas the rest happened on the side of the road. “Dude, you’ve gotta have a lot of anger in you,” Stern suggested, to which Clay bluntly replied, “Yes.”

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Stern then questioned Clay about whether or not he’d had an abusive childhood or if he’d killed small animals growing up, like some serial killers have been known to, but the host didn’t make any progress getting to the bottom of things. Perhaps the most bizarre detail Clay shared during this conversation was his desire to leave his mark by using the fingers of the dead women to paint pictures. Evidently, he hadn’t gotten around to doing that just yet.

In the end, Stern hung up on Clay without obtaining much useful information from him, other than the way he allegedly murdered his victims and his claim of being from New Orleans. To this day, it’s unclear if the caller was serious, though many have noted that his story somewhat lines up with the crimes of the Storyville Slayer, who killed at least 12 prostitutes in New Orleans between 1991 and 1995. However, the problem with that theory is the man police suspected to be the murderer was arrested weeks before the call to Stern was made.

You can listen to Stern’s full exchange with the mystery man below.