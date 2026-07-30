30 Years Ago Today, Sublime’s Iconic Major Label Debut Became Their First and Last Album

Every 90s rock fan has fond memories of Sublime. Their brand of hazy, carefree ska, shrouded in weed smoke, was beautifully dreamy, starting with their debut album 40 Oz. to Freedom. But the album they’ll be remembered for most is their third self-titled record that released 30 years ago today. Bolstered by hit singles like “Santeria” and “What I Got”, the album was a massive success, selling 5 million records.

However, the success of their major-label debut would prove bittersweet. Lead singer Brad Nowell never lived long enough to see it, dying of a h***** overdose two months prior at 28 years old. The new fans Sublime amassed due to the album had no clue, though. Billboard described the meteoric rise as “a tale of tragic irony.”

Videos by VICE

Those new fans were likely extremely surprised that they wouldn’t be able to see their favorite band perform the album. But the way the rest of the band members saw it, they were incomplete without Nowell as their lead singer. Manager Jason Westfall compared them to Nirvana in how they’d continue to make music. Without Kurt Cobain, there’s no Nirvana. Without Brad Nowell, Sublime’s future was over.

Sublime Released Their Legendary Self-Titled Album on This Day 30 Years Ago

Critics were head over heels about the band’s self-titled album. RJ Smith of Spin marveled at Brad Nowell’s songwriting and craftsmanship, despite his crippling addiction. “It might seem a daring experiment if it hadn’t so effortlessly sprung from a Long Beach surf scene that featured acoustic jams on the beach that naturally flowed from Wailers to Descendents classics […] Sublime succeeds not just on vibe but on songcraft,” he wrote.

Similarly, Robert Christgau of The Village Voice reviewed the album favorably, giving it an A-. “Junkies who retain enough soul to create music at all are generally driven to put their brilliance and stupidity in your face. Nowell is altogether more loving, unassuming, good-humored, and down-to-earth—or so he pretends, which when you’re good is all it takes,” he said.

The rest of Sublime weren’t really that concerned with the glitz and glamor of their successful album. Instead, the only reason they wanted the album to do well was for it to help them continue to make an honest living in music. Moreover, the hits would allow Brad Nowell’s son Jakob to live a happy, comfortable life despite the tragedy.

Eventually, Jakob Nowell would be the reason Sublime reunited at all. Now, he’s the new frontman of the band, teasing their first album since the eponymous album 30 years ago.

Photo by Steve Eichner/WireImage