31 Years Ago, This Future Alt-Rock Icon Released a Biting Single Ripped Straight From Her Diary

On July 6, 1995, Alanis Morissette released the lead single to her third album, Jagged Little Pill. The raw emotion of “You Oughta Know” helped break Morissette into the mainstream, setting her up for a rapid rise to alt-rock icon status. It remains one of her most popular and successful songs to this day.

At the time, the vulnerability of “You Oughta Know” differed from many cathartic, emotional songs that had come before. There was typically a singer-songwriter quality to most of them, with sentimentality reserved for the folk poetry leanings of Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and, tangentially, Patti Smith.

Videos by VICE

But Alanis Morissette came through with “You Oughta Know” to stir up the 90s. She was in good company, too. Liz Phair, PJ Harvey, and the punks of the riotgrrrl movement were showing that anger was a kind of emotional vulnerability too. When Morissette released this single, it sent men running and left a scorched landscape in its wake.

Alanis Morissette’s Powerful Brokenhearted Anthem Paved the Way for Mainstream Recognition

Play video

The end result of “You Oughta Know” sounds like it was ripped straight from the pages of Alanis Morissette’s diary. But according to Morissette, she almost wasn’t aware of writing it. The lyrics seemed to be pulled from her subconscious.

“I wasn’t aware of what was coming out of me,” she said in 2020. “I’d go into the booth when the ink wasn’t even dry and sing. I’d listen the next day and not really remember it.”

Despite the mainstream breakthrough of “You Oughta Know”, Morissette said it wasn’t initially a popular choice for a lead single. It would eventually hit No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earn Morissette two Grammy Awards. But to hear her tell it, the song wasn’t an immediate classic.

“It wasn’t a popular choice,” Morissette said during a June 2026 appearance on the Talk Easy podcast. “Nobody wanted ‘You Oughta Know’ first. They were terrified of that song. And I remember [thinking] at the time that I would much rather come out being maybe misinterpreted, maybe reduced – maybe there’s some triggering going on – but we’re starting on a note that is intense.”

Commenting on the intensity of her early work, Morissette noted that it was important to come out swinging with “You Oughta Know”. If she was going to follow it up with any other emotion, she had to present the anger first.

“I will take angry as the first note in the music,” she explained. “I was very clear that if we put a song like ‘Ironic’ or ‘Hand in My Pocket’ out first, that it might be too much for people to see this appeasement, joy, love [and] idealization and then follow it up with, ‘Oh, and by the way, of course, she’s also angry.’ Because the male gaze at the time couldn’t hold that.”