311 Just Announced a North American Tour for 2026

If amber is the color of your energy—boy, have I got news for you: 311 just announced a North American summer tour co-headlining with Dirty Heads.

The So Glad You Made It Tour is a 33-date U.S. and Canada run that will see these funky whiteboys making stops in most major North American markets. The outing kicks off July 11 in Shakopee, Minnesota, and concludes August 30 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Videos by VICE

BERLIN, GERMANY – JUNE 10: (L-R) Nick Hexum and P-Nut of 311 perform live on stage during a concert at the Hole 44 on June 10, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

In between are stops in Chicago, Illinois; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Toronto, Ontario; Indianapolis, Indiana; Denver, Colorado; Santa Barbara, California (that one will go crazy lol); Austin, Texas; and Tampa, Florida.

Also aboard are Ocean Alley, Atmosphere, and ROME (formerly of Sublime). View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

The so Glad You made it Tour with 311 and Dirty heads: Ticketing info

Tickets for the So Glad You Made it Tour will first be available via Citi Cardmember presale on Tuesday, March 24 at 10 AM local time. Next comes an artist presale March 25 and a Live Nation presale March 26, both at 10 AM local time. Set your reminder now!

Finally, general onsale will begin Friday, March 27 at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.

Once tickets go onsale, you can also find 311 tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

07/11 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater #^

07/12 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #^

07/15 – Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course #^

07/16 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater #^

07/18 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort #^

07/19 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview #^

07/22 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion #^

07/23 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center #^

07/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoor #^

07/26 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre #^

07/28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater #^

07/30 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre #^

07/31 – Thornville, OH @ Everwild Music Festival

08/01 – Thornville, OH @ Everwild Music Festival

08/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park #^

08/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater #^

08/05 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove #^

08/07 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/08 – West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre #^

08/11 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #^

08/12 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest #^

08/13 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre #^

08/15 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord #^

08/16 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl $^

08/18 – Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Amphitheater $^

08/19 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre $^

08/22 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater $^

08/23 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman $^

08/25 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory $^

08/26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP $^

08/28 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre $^

08/29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre $^

08/30 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre $^

# = w/ Ocean Alley

$ = w/ Atmosphere

^ = w/ ROME