Investigate 311(‘s Cover of “Self Esteem” by The Offspring)

Actually dope reggae-chillers 311 and wet-look hair gel-loving pop-punks The Offspring will kick off a summer-long co-headline tour at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, next Wednesday. Now—either to celebrate the tour, promote its existence, or pass the time before it begins—the two bands have decided to cover each other’s songs. 311 have kept “Self Esteem” pretty close to its frazzled roots, but they’ve inevitably “reggaefied” (their word, not mine) the verses. Dexter Holland’s lot, in turn, took 311’s “Down,” put it in a headlock, gave it a noogie, and presented it to the world as a hyperactive punk-metal crossover.

Listen to both songs below, if only out of curiosity.

