32 Years Ago Today, an Attempt to Recreate an Iconic 1969 Music Festival Is Remembered for Its Sloppy Mud Pit

On August 12, 1994, Winston Farm in Saugerties, New York, hosted a music festival to celebrate Woodstock’s 25th anniversary. The original 1969 festival was held about 70 miles northeast in Bethel, New York. Roughly 12,000 people gathered there to celebrate. But just nearby, another iconic weekend was just kicking off in an attempt to recapture the spirit of the first festival.

Nearly 350,000 people showed up to Woodstock 94, which far exceeded the organizers’ expectations. Allegedly, only 164,000 tickets were sold. The festival became a logistical nightmare, with security concerns growing the more people showed up. Additionally, the unpredictable weather didn’t help. What began as a hot, dry weekend quickly turned to relentless rain. Now, Woodstock 94 is mostly remembered for the mud.

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The event was billed as “two more days of peace and music”, but really, only the music part remained truthful. August 12 was added at the last minute, making it a three-day festival. And there’s no possible way to look at the concert footage and think, “Yeah, that was pretty peaceful.”

Claypool Hates Mud, Bob Dylan Revives His Career, and Green Day Makes a Splash in the Mud Pit at Woodstock 94

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Notable artists over those three days included Violent Femmes, Aphex Twin (cut short for signing a fake name on his contract), Cypress Hill, and Nine Inch Nails. There was also Rollins Band, Metallica, The Cranberries, Primus, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Bob Dylan, Green Day, Spin Doctors, and so many more. The list seems endless.

Peter Gabriel closed out Woodstock 94, for some reason. Aerosmith played the original 1969 Woodstock and took the stage in 94 following Metallica. And Bob Dylan, who had to miss the first Woodstock, was then an hour and a half late to the sequel. Still, he was a highlight of the festival.

When the mud pit formed, some bands took it in stride, while others disliked everything about it. For example, for Nine Inch Nails it became an extension of the performance. Trent Reznor smeared himself in mud to go with his gritty industrial set. But Les Claypool of Primus was not as excited. When fans started throwing mud around, he told them, “When you throw things on stage, it’s a sign of small and insignificant genitalia.”

Green Day, however, seemed to have the most fun with the mud. The band had just made their major-label debut in February 1994 and were on a huge upward trajectory. They even missed a day of Lollapalooza for Woodstock 94. The mud came, and they took it as a sign.

“People had been miserable for like three days, stuck in the mud. Then it became this fun interaction with the crowd, throwing mud and hay back and forth. Then it became a melee, then it became a giant brawl on stage,” said Mike Dirnt in an August 2026 Los Angeles Times interview.

He added, “That was the point where I was like, ‘Oh, wow, we’re really big now.’ That was the thing that put it over the edge.”

Photo by Steve Eichner/WireImage