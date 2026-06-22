33 Years Ago Today, This Iconic Song-By-Song Indie Rock Response to the Rolling Stones Dropped (And Traded One Risqué Cover for Another)

On June 22, 1993, Liz Phair released her debut album Exile in Guyville, a conceptual indie rock introduction to her bold songwriting and captivating vocals. It was one part small-town-isolationist male-centered mindset, one part desperate plea for social connection. But it was mostly a track-by-track response to a 1972 Rolling Stones album.

Exile in Guyville was a pertinent album at a time when women in alternative and indie rock were expressing themselves without remorse. Big names include Hole, PJ Harvey, Alanis Morissette, Fiona Apple, and Sleater-Kinney (who Phair is actually going on tour with in 2026), but the list is almost endless. Exile in Guyville was Liz Phair’s way of trying to connect with her friends, with the indie rock scene, with pretty much anyone. It came at a time when women were openly vulnerable in their songwriting. But Phair wrote songs about things that had never happened to her.

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“I was in a posing kind of mode, yearning to have things happen for me that weren’t happening,” she told Time Out New York in 1998, per Pop Matters. “So, I wanted to make it seem real and convincing. I wrote the whole album for a couple people to see and know me.”

Even though the subject matter didn’t completely pull from real-life experiences, the album still expressed a great vulnerability in its own way. It was the sonic equivalent of a prey animal showing its tender belly, opening itself up to threat.

Liz Phair’s Debut Album Spawned From Both Scathing Anger and Vulnerable Need

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There’s nothing more vulnerable than admitting to having wants and needs. Exile in Guyville was Liz Phair’s admission. Even behind the louder persona of her early work, there was still a woman who wanted. She would let her shier, more cautious self out in subsequent work. But in 1993, her vulnerability seemed almost shrouded in a protective identity.

Part of that protective layer came in the album’s unavoidable link with The Rolling Stones’ Exile on Main St. Phair discovered that album on cassette and became obsessed with it. She broke it down into codes and symbols. She found secrets locked in that album. Each track seemed to perfectly answer Phair’s many questions.

That Exile on Main St. project morphed into Exile in Guyville, but it wasn’t an accident. Liz Phair knew what she was doing, and she knew it would be important. At the time, the male-dominated rock scene typically relegated women to sitting around like beautiful furniture.

“And it was almost understood that women’s taste in music was inferior,” Phair told Rolling Stone in 2010. “I was so angry about being taken advantage of sexually, being overlooked intellectually. A lot of Exile in Guyville was about an ‘I’ll show them’. That was a major emotion in my life, pent up for a long time.”

The album-as-response to The Rolling Stones was somewhat questioned by critics upon release. But for Liz Phair, it was “internally consistent”, meaning that “as crazy as it was, it made perfect sense to me, and it was satisfying.”

The Album’s Original Art Was Rejected, Which Led To Topless Photo Booth Shot

For all of Exile in Guyville‘s connections to The Rolling Stones, there remains a seething fury underneath that’s purely Liz Phair. Speaking with Vulture in 2008, she described her mindset at that time as “a kind of p***-off, f***-the-world, separate-from-the-world state. I didn’t engage in the world.”

That state of mind came out in the original cover art for the album. Phair described it as “an orgy of Barbies floating in a pool”, a still shot she took from a friend’s student film. But the record label, Matador, didn’t like that one bit.

With Nash Kato of Urge Overkill called in to help, Exile in Guyville ended up with Liz Phair topless on the cover, cropped from a photo booth image. Phair explained that she was totally down for the topless photo shoot, and described the final image with a single word: “wow.”

Apparently, Matador felt that Liz Phair with her nipple out was a better cover than an orgy of Barbie dolls. And while it caused censorship issues in later years, there’s no denying the truth of that album art.