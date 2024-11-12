35 Killed After Man Upset About Divorce Rams Car Into Crowd

A Chinese man killed 35 people due to “dissatisfaction” over his divorce agreement. The Zhuhai Public Security Bureau released a statement about the “serious and vicious” attack, which occurred outside Zhuhai Sports Center Tuesday evening.

The 62-year-old suspect, who was identified by only his last name of Fan, allegedly broke through a gate with a small, off-road vehicle. He proceeded to ram into citizens who were exercising on the sports center’s internal roads, police claimed.

Thirty-five people were left dead and another 43 people were injured as a result of the attack. As for Fan, he was caught “on the spot” by police. Cops found that Fan had been “self-harming with a knife” in his car.

a memorial outside Zhuhai Sports Center. / Photo by MICHAEL ZHANG/AFP via Getty Images

Fan was transported to the hospital, where he was treated for a serious neck injury. He has since fallen into a coma, leaving him unable to answer questions about the attack.

However, an initial investigation found that “the case was caused by Fan’s dissatisfaction with the result of the division of property after his divorce.”

Fan has been charged with endangering public security by dangerous means. The investigation remains ongoing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for Fan to be “severely punished in accordance with the law,” according to state media Xinhua News.