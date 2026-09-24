35-Year-Old Man Couldn’t Pee Without Pain, Turns Out He Had a Sewing Needle in His Heart

A 35-year-old man’s bloody urine turned out to have an explanation no one could have seen coming: sewing needles jammed into his body.

According to a case report published in BMC Cardiovascular Disorders by doctors at Hunan Provincial People’s Hospital in China, the patient arrived at the clinic complaining of painful urination. Initial scans ignored the routine bladder troubles and immediately spotted a metallic shadow chilling right inside his chest.

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Full-body CT scans revealed a whole pincushion situation: metallic needles were lodged throughout his abdominal wall, pelvis, bladder, penis, and hip muscles. The most terrifying one—a 1.4-inch sewing needle—had pierced his pericardium and poked directly into his left ventricle, bouncing in sync with his beating heart like a rusted pendulum.

Doctors Find Multiple Needles Inside Man Who Reported Painful Urination

Remarkably, the man had zero chest pain or cardiac symptoms, and his entry wounds were completely healed over. Doctors suspect the needles were self-inserted—a rare self-embedding behavior seen occasionally in individuals with cognitive impairments. His medical history noted two similar needle extractions from his abdomen years prior, but because the man was non-verbal about the origin, nobody realized he was harboring a metallic armory inside his vital organs.

Operating on a body full of embedded metal is a surgical nightmare. Fearing that yanking the bladder needles would cause catastrophic bleeding, the medical team prioritized the heart-piercing needle first. Surgeons pulled out an intact, blackened, heavily corroded sewing needle that had likely been bobbing around in his heart cavity for years.

After the successful surgery, the man’s heart function dipped temporarily before recovering, and he was discharged safely. Reviewing medical literature, researchers noted only 34 recorded cases of deliberate cardiac needle insertion since 1967—proving that while the human heart is surprisingly resilient to literal impalement, finding one via a standard urinary tract checkup remains peak medical bizarre.