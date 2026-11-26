In the fall of 1991, everyone became familiar with Nirvana following the success of their breakout single, “Smells Like Teen Spirit”. Released on September 10, 1991. By November 28, 1991, the song had hit No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative chart. Additionally, their full-length sophomore release, Nevermind, was selling rapidly due to the singles’ heavy rotation on MTV.

On November 25, 1991, the band taped a performance for the BBC show Top Of The Pops. The show historically featured chart-topping performers and often included lip-syncing performances. Nirvana wasn’t keen on the show’s tradition of acts miming along to songs. They agreed to allow Cobain to sing live, but the band would be playing along to a track. There was only one thing to do. European viewers were about to see who exactly Nirvana was, and how they felt about being told what to do.

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Nirvana Seizes The Moment With a Protest

This episode aired on November 28, 1991, which was coincidentally Thanksgiving Day in the US. In a protest, Kurt Cobain sang “Smells Like Teen Spirit” in a low, baritone voice, mimicking Morrissey of The Smiths. Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl mimed along to their parts, but very poorly on purpose. Luckily, this wasn’t Nirvana’s first televised performance in the UK. Weeks earlier, on November 8, they debuted on UK television, performing “Smells Like Teen Spirit” on The World. This performance is notable as the first time Cobain and Courtney Love became a public romantic unit. Before playing the song, Cobain introduced Love to the UK audience and television viewers.

Nirvana wasn’t the only one to protest the strict lip-syncing rule at Top Of The Pops. In the 1980s, The Clash famously boycotted the show, refusing to appear to promote singles. In 1977, The Stranglers poorly pantomimed and swapped instruments during their performance. In 1990, Faith No More frontman Mike Patton made exaggerated faces while lip-syncing. And in 1995, Oasis followed in the footsteps of The Stranglers, swapping instruments while the song played.

In only a few short months, Nirvana would famously replace Michael Jackson’s Dangerous to take the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200. With this, they ushered grunge and alternative music into the mainstream, which would define pop culture throughout the decade. Nirvana’s Top of the Pops performance is only one of a handful of televised controversies for the band that only spent three years in the spotlight before Cobain’s death in 1994.

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