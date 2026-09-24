35 Years Ago Today, 3 of the Most Influential Albums of 1991 and Beyond All Dropped on the Same Day

September 24, 1991, was a major turning point for the decade. Three major albums were released, all of which left a lasting mark on the decade. These albums set a new direction for music as early-90s artists distanced themselves from the 1980s. These 3 albums, released on this day 25 years ago, are among the most influential albums of 1991.

‘Nevermind’ by Nirvana

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Nirvana’s sophomore album took the band into the mainstream. Earlier that month, on September 10, 1991, Nirvana released the album’s lead single “Smells Like Teen Spirit”. The song garnered a significant boost in radio airplay and fell into heavy rotation on MTV. This set up the full album release on September 24, 1991. By January 1992, Nirvana climbed the Billboard 200 to the top spot. Famously, Nevermind removed Michael Jackson’s Dangerous from No. 1, and Nirvana became the most well-known group in the world.

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Not only is Nevermind among the most influential albums of 1991, but it’s arguably the most influential of the entire decade. Nirvana’s fame after Nevermind is comparable to The Beatles’ in the 1960s. Once the band broke through, pop culture as a whole shifted around the group.

‘Low End Theory’ by A Tribe Called Quest

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Though many may not draw immediate comparisons between Nirvana and A Tribe Called Quest, the groups share some similarities. Both performed as a trio at the height of their fame, which came after the release of a sophomore album. These trios released their iconic second albums on the same day in 1991. A Tribe Called Quest changed the direction of hip-hop, infusing and pioneering jazz-rap. Their minimalist production, including jazz and funk samples, revolutionized the rap game, specifically on the East Coast. Not only did the album launch Busta Rhymes, but it also influenced artists and groups such as Outkast, The Roots, Pharrell Williams, Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Logic, Dr. Dre, and many more.

‘Blood Sugar Sex Magik’ by Red Hot Chili Peppers

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On the same day in 1991, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ fifth studio album finally broke the band into the mainstream. Legendary producer Rick Rubin may have given the band the push they needed. To celebrate this 35th anniversary, Red Hot Chili Peppers shared a photo on Instagram of the original lyrics to their lead single, “Give It Away”. The lead single won the band their first Grammy Award in 1992. Their follow-up single, “Under The Bridge”, is often cited as the band’s breakout hit. “Give It Away” peaked at No. 73 on the Billboard Hot 100, but went to No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart. “Under The Bridge” soared to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, a massive hit for the band. Given this, the album peaked at No. 3 and set the band up to be a leading act through the 90s and 2000s.

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