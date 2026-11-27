The music community in Toronto is mourning the death of Michael Eckert, who died on November 25, 2026. Eckert suffered a gunshot wound during a home invasion in the South Hill neighborhood of Toronto. Police arrived around 2:30 a.m., according to reports, and rushed Eckert to the hospital. The 39-year-old passed away that morning.

Eckert’s friends and fellow musicians have taken to social media to remember him, sharing tributes and memories. He’s remembered as a talented and passionate dobro and pedal steel guitarist, and a beloved pillar of the Toronto music scene.

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He often performed under the name Neon Eagle, and was a member of the Doghouse Orchestra. Eckert collaborated with many of his peers, and tributes have mentioned the profound impact he had on those he worked with.

Grammy-winning jazz artist Justin Gray paid tribute to Eckert on Facebook. The two collaborated for more than 20 years, and Gray described the loss as “beyond comprehension”. He described Eckert as a “deep listener” who “played music directly from the heart” and “inspired creativity in every interaction”.

Gray added, “He meant a lot to our community and our city and the world are dimmer places without him. Soar high, Neon Eagle. You will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.”

Toronto Community Mourns ‘Senseless, Tragic Loss’ of Musician Michael Eckert

Blue Rodeo, who Michael Eckert often collaborated with, also paid tribute to the guitarist. The band made a post on Instagram expressing their condolences to Eckert’s family. Earlier this month, Eckert performed with Blue Rodeo at the 113th Grey Cup in Calgary.

“He was an absolute wizard on his instrument, deeply accomplished and fearlessly adventurous,” the band wrote. They described Eckert as “a kind, supportive and sweet person who was loved by so many in our music community.”

They added, “It’s always sad when we lose someone in our community, but a senseless, tragic loss of this sort is especially painful.”

Toronto police have identified a vehicle potentially connected to the incident. A statement described a gray or silver four-door sedan with dark winter metal rims, possibly a Honda. Police also stated that there are no suspect details available yet, but they don’t believe the home invasion was targeted.

Toronto Mayor Oliva Chow expressed grief during an event on November 26, 2026, and addressed reports of increased home invasions in the city. She said she would work with all levels of government “to stop these crimes”, noting that residents have expressed fear.

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw suggested stronger penalties for home invasions to deter these crimes. According to a report from CBC News, there is no evidence that this incident is related to other violent home invasions in the area. A previous incident occurred in October in the Bridle Path neighborhood, about 20 miles from South Hill.

“People need to know that [community safety] is a whole service priority and has been,” said Demkiw.

Photo by Alberta Davis via Facebook