Since Planes, Trains and Automobiles was released almost 40 years ago, the John Hughes comedy has gone down in history as the quintessential family Thanksgiving movie. But there’s one scene that stands out like a sore thumb compared to other holiday favorites due to its excessive use of a particular curse word. We trust you know the segment we’re talking about. If not, we’ll give you a hint: it comes right after Neal (Steve Martin) attempts to rent a car and ends up stranded when it’s not where the rental company told him it would be.

“You can start by wiping that f—king dumb-ass smile off your rosy f—king cheeks,” Neal later tells an employee of the company who asks how she can help him. By the time he gets through with his expletive-laden rant, a total of 18 f-bombs have been dropped. Then, when Martin informs the poor clerk that he threw his rental agreement away, she famously responds by saying, “You’re —ked.”

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As it turns out, that right there is what made the movie’s rating jump up from a PG to an R. In fact, the censored version of Planes, Trains and Automobiles managed to snag a TV-PG rating due to the omission of all the f-words. Interestingly enough, it was Martin who talked Hughes into doing a clean take of the scene. “I just thought it was practical,” Martin revealed to USA Today in 2022. “In those days, airplanes had cleaned-up versions,” he continued. “I said to [Hughes], ‘They’re going to need it for airplanes.’ So we shot it. No swears. It was like, ‘I want a car right now!’”

As for whether or not he had any regrets over affecting the rating, Martin had the following to say: “No, it’s a famed scene. Mike Nichols, the great director, told me once, ‘In every movie you do, there should be a scene where you say to yourself, can we do that?’ That certainly applies here.”

You can check out the TV edit of the legendary car rental sequence right here: