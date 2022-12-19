These Climate Change Victims Risk Everything to Catch Crabs for the Rich

Kharo Chhan, PAKISTAN – The reflection of the rising sun looks like a shadow in the muddy water lacing through the mangrove. Carrying a makeshift life jacket, a hooked iron stick, and a plastic bag, barefoot 40-year-old Suleiman Mallah wades through a patch of the world’s largest mangrove forest in an arid zone. He’s in torn clothes in search of lucrative mud crabs. He is fearful and hopeful.

For the area's fisherfolk, most of whom live below the poverty line, this has proven to be a double-edged sword. “Due to high tides of the River Indus, our homes were completely ravaged. There was no source of income, and now again we have started catching mud crabs,” said Mallah.

“This region was very fertile but now everything is devastated here due to climate change. There is saline water everywhere,” a local climate activist, Ali Raza Wanjaro, told VICE World News.

Kharo Chhan is in Thatta, one of Pakistan’s poorest districts in Sindh province, and most of it was submerged in floods two months ago. Mangrove forests in the Indus Delta line the Indus River until it flows into the Arabian Sea. These forests have seen a recent explosion in small mud crabs. Highly resilient to water salinity and temperature variations, mud crabs have spawned rapidly in the floods and unprecedented heat waves this year in Pakistan.

Mud crabs, or mangrove crabs, are brown, fast and have strong and vicious claws. Catching them can be extremely dangerous, and the increase in snakes following Pakistan’s super floods, have made it harder.

Suleiman Mallah represents the many fisherfolk are resorting to catching deadly mud crabs while also risking being bitten by snakes.

Climate disasters have forced many to catch mud crabs and hand them to an exploitative supply chain of agents, middlemen, suppliers, and exporting companies in Pakistan who leave them with little profit. “We are barefoot, heavily in debt and poor, but these agents and suppliers have become millionaires, they have large bungalows, luxurious cars, and land,” Mallah said.

To catch bigger crabs, Mallah rents a little motor-run boat from his agent. He pays the agent to use the boat, and the agent takes a cut on every crab they catch. A successful catching day might land Mallah a few large mud crabs, but he’ll be paid less than $2 a day, keeping him below Pakistan’s poverty line.

If Mallah catches smaller crabs that weigh less than 200 grams, close to the edge of the mangrove, the agents give him nothing or 4 cents per crab. These same small crabs, agents sell for 50 cents to exporters, who sell them for $1-2 each or fatten them up and sell them for $10-12 each. If Mallah goes deeper into the mangrove on a boat and catches larger mud crabs that are between 500 grams to 800 grams, those can sell in live markets in China, Singapore and Hong Kong for $30 to $100 each. But he gets less than 90 cents for them.

“There are no rules and regulations in markets here,” Wanjaro said. “The mud crabs are transported in special cars but fishermen live hand to mouth.”

Agents, middlemen or crab suppliers, and crab exporting companies don’t engage in the risky labour the desperate mud crab catchers do, nor do they offer any sort of safety equipment, medical insurance or support to them.

“Seven years ago, I took a $500 loan from an agent. I have returned him $2,500 in commissions, but he says I still have the same debt,” Soomar Mallah, another mud crab catcher, told VICE World. He isn’t allowed to sell to anyone but his agent.

“We can't sell to others because we are not free, we are in debt,” Mallah said. The middlemen have created a fearful environment where the mud catchers can only sell exclusively to them. They refer to the mud catchers as “their” ghattos, or fisherfolk in Sindhi. An agent, who sells crabs 150 kilometres away in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi and didn’t want to share his name fearing legal repercussions, told VICE World News, “My ghattos cannot sell to anyone else.” Speaking anonymously to VICE World News, other agents said, “I have 50 ghattos” and “These are my ghattos.”

“It is not easy to catch crabs, my young brother just passed away, because he was bitten by a snake while he was catching crabs.”

“We are lucky to catch large crabs, otherwise, we only get small crabs. Sometimes, we return having nothing in our hands,” Muhammad Saleh Jat, another mud catcher, told VICE World News.

Soomar Mallah and eight other mud catchers leave on a boat every week for five days in search of crabs. Each one has a plastic bag, makeshift life jacket, and a hooked iron stick. A kilometre into the ride, they park their boat, and jump into the muddy water that reaches their shoulders in search of large lucrative crabs.

Every year, 8,000 snake bite incidents take place in Sindh. In the Indus Delta, anti-venom is hardly available, the nearest hospital to Kharo Chhan is two hours away. If the patient is serious, he is taken on a four-hour drive to Karachi.

Abbas Chero is around 60 years old now, but years ago he was bitten by a snake in a mangrove swamp. It took his family a while to find a life-saving anti-venom shot, but they succeeded. “I survived the dangerous snake bite, anyone else would have passed away,” he told VICE World News. “I was vomiting blood. My leg to my shoulder all became black.” He survived after going to three different hospitals.

After a morning of catching mud crabs in swamps, the fisherfolk head to a small depot in Atharki Area in the afternoon, where middlemen who sell to suppliers are lined up to divide their catch into four payment categories. Their agents take a 30 percent cut.