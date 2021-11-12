Lockdown's Over and I Still Don't Feel Like Doing Anything. What's Wrong with Me?

I haven’t been feeling great since the lockdown started last year. I’m not necessarily lonely, but I’ve noticed I’m not as motivated to make plans or stay as active as I used to be.

Ask VICE is a series where readers ask VICE to solve their problems, from dealing with unrequited love to handling annoying flatmates. Today, we’re exploring the guilt that can come from doing nothing all day.

If I could have it my way, I’d watch Netflix all day, just because it’s so easy. But after a day-long binge like that, I feel guilty about not having done much with my day. I’d love to do more things, but I have a hard time getting myself going.

I don’t know how to break out of this rut. What’s causing my current situation and how can I fix it?

R.

Dear R.,

It’s tough to figure out exactly what’s going on with you based on this short message alone. The emotional state you seem to be describing is called languishing, a term first coined in 2002 by American psychologist Corey Keyes, which some experts have described as “the dominant emotion of 2021”. In short, you could say it simply means feeling “meh” – not exactly burned out, but definitely in some sort of funk.

Maybe you feel like the hours bleed into one another without anything to set them apart. Maybe you feel stuck, but lack the willpower to make a change. Letting yet another afternoon disappear into the attention vortex known as Netflix might be the path of least resistance, but as you’ve already pointed out yourself, you’re not really enjoying that either.

According to Lidewy Hendriks, a therapist at the Dutch mental health platform MIND Korrelatie, you should ask yourself some tough questions to figure out if your languishing mental state is just a way of decompressing, or a symptom of a bigger problem like depression.