3D Light Paintings Swarm the Desert of the Real

Using a custom-built light painting machine and expert set design, UK production company Trunk Animation makes illuminated stop-motion look easy in their new experimental short, Floating Points ~ Silhouettes. Frame by frame, the group translated 3D images into a string of long-exposure photos that look like CGI. Mesmerizing geometric shapes and wireframe ocean creatures swim and swirl through the air, drawn with the kind of precision only a machine can offer.

Check out Floating Points ~ Silhouettes, and making-of video that spills all of Trunk Animations’ secrets, below.

