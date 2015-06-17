3D-Printed Headphones are Coming (and They’re Only $40,000!)

For DJs and regular people alike, V-MODA is one of the hottest headphone brands out there. You can see their on-ear XS and over-ear M-100 model being rocked by the likes of Tiësto, Avicii, Nervo, Claude VonStroke and yes, even the squad here at THUMP. Beyond quality sound, many of V-MODA’s models offer customizable ear-pad shields with laser engraving that can feature anything from your actual given name to your DJ name and logo. Today, the Los Angeles-based audio company is taking customization to a new level as it announces a product with new dimension—3D-printed headphones.

The 3D printing available pertains to a selection of interchangeable ear shields that will cover the headphones and are available in an array of customizable materials including fiber, stainless steel, raw, plated, and precious materials ranging from a reasonable $200 to an astounding $40,000 (yes, really). Available first as a beta feature, you’ll even be able to send custom designs to the company’s team for a special printing.

“This new offering is not merely a game changer, it is the first time in history mass customization merges jewel-grade 3D printing with consumer electronics,” says Val Kolton, CEO of V-MODA. “Additive manufacturing for wearable technology is not only a product, but a 360-degree service and paradigm-shift for design and manufacturing.”



For the more modest customers, V-MODA offers some lower grade materials for their shields like fiber and, stainless steel, all of which can be monogramed, sculpted, and studded in a number of styles ranging from the company’s logo to even a collection of designs inspired by Renaissance art (oh you fancy, huh?). For the more baller of the bunch the company lists precious metal shield kits, something they refer to as “the ultimate symbol of bespoke luxury.” If you don’t remember anything you learned in high-school geology, precious metals are things like sterling silver, Rhodium, and 14k white gold, all of which are available. If it’s platinum-printed headphones or bust (we’re looking at you, Paris Hilton), be prepared to drop between $27,000 to $40,000 for a pair.

Beyond just the obvious flashiness that more than likely will be flaunted by high-paid DJs throughout the world, Kolton says their use of 3D printing could lead to the end of overuse and reliance on plastic consumer materials in popular electronics, making this a good prospect for the environment too. In V-MODA’s case, those elements are traded in for “hand-crafted designer relics.” As an incentive to potential customers, the company is lowering the price of their Crossfade headphone models, in hopes that customers will upgrade to the 3D-printed shield model.

While the 3D printing has nothing to do with the audio portion of the headphone, it’s an exciting evolution for DJ booths nonetheless. V-MODA has not yet announced a street date for the product but expects one later this year.

