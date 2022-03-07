3K Is the Perfect Recipe for the Next Wave of Australian Rap

Whenever music outlets talk about Australian rap, Sydney always seems to be the place where people focus. Sydneysiders will say it’s the music capital of Australia. Others try for “cultural capital”. But in the grand scheme of the Melbourne-Sydney sibling rivalry they’re dead wrong. Melbourne, underneath its often rainy grey skies, has a simmering underground scene, where hidden gems are being washed to the surface in big waves.

Though they’ve been around since 2017, 3K, a trio made up of rappers beluga, Benny Lago and eissa is a perfect example.



What differentiates 3K from other collectives in Australia is an undeniable chemistry that surpasses how they look (although they do look incredibly good together). Instead, their understated, often comedic rap style makes them stand out. Comedy, too, bubbles beneath the group’s brand – but organically – not in a polished, produced type of way.

There’s an air of awareness and a subtle self-deprecation, intertwined with creativity, that separates 3K’s music videos from classic takes of rappers fucking around with their boys. It’s something with a hell of a lot more personality.

Their video for “Swipe” is a modern masterpiece. Its storyline: a dying burger business and Beluga’s impending divorce are saved when they sprinkle their burgers with cocaine – sending customers into a buying frenzy. Simple.

The group’s latest offering, “City Of Fever”, feels like a new direction for the trio. It’s a little more cemented in the dark realities of the last two years.

‘“Being secluded from the world gave us the time and space to reflect,” said the group in a recent presser. “Which resulted in seeing things such as relationships, pleasure, solitude (and all their derivatives) with more clarity.”

The release is a 10-track sweep of issues relatable to anyone who lived through the accumulative 8-month lockdown in Melbourne. It’s about seclusion, mental instability and, importantly, reflection. Though the tracks are a little more subdued than their first EP OPENFORBUSINESS, 3K’s unique, dark-styled delivery is consistent.

Right off the bat, “Mad scientist” transports listeners to hard hitting melodic hooks (something that 3K are masterful at creating). My favourite song off the mixtape is ‘Space Demon Shawty’. I don’t know if it’s the name, the smooth transition from verse to chorus, the addictive backing track, the delivery of the lyricism, or the relatable content about being in a toxic relationship. Whatever it is, it’s good.

As 3K continue to make their mark in Melbourne, showing Sydney what’s up, it’s obvious that they’ll be one of the frontrunners on the scene – if they aren’t already. And it’s not just because of the music.

Being a successful artist means having multiple things intersect at just the right place and time, whether that be musical talent, looks, or personality.

3K definitely has what audiences are looking for at the moment.

