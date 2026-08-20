4 2000s Rappers Who Might’ve Been Even Bigger if They Came Out Today

The cool thing about hip-hop today is that basically anyone could blow up at any time. The power of the internet opens the playing field to any and everyone. The trick is hoping the algorithm swings in your favor. But 2000s rappers had to play the music industry a totally different way that made regionalism all the more important.

But what if they came out today? Would they be even bigger than they were in their prime? We picked out four rappers from the Bush and early Obama administrations that probably would’ve found a lane to dominate today.

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Four Rappers From the 2000s Who Would’ve Blew Up if They Came Out in the 2020s

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Mac Dre

Music nowadays gets most of its publicity from memes. Whether it’s on TikTok, Instagram, or X, attaching something funny to an artist or a song is the most surefire way to blow up. How you maintain that 15 minutes of fame might be a little trickier. But getting it might be easier than ever, especially if you’re talented.

Mac Dre was a regional legend in the Bay Area, but his silly sense of humor would’ve landed him a nationwide virality with ease. You can imagine the jokes they would’ve fired to see Ronald Dregan album cover or the delightfully weird “Feelin’ Myself”. If nothing else, he likely would’ve had a brief crossover into the mainstream.

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Big Moe

Houston rappers largely thrive in a regional sense. Legends like Paul Wall and Lil’ Keke or newer artists like That Mexican OT and Sauce Walka all thrive by staying true and tapping into their roots at every possible outcome. However, artists like Travis Scott and BigXThaPlug have transcended their regional ecosystem to become superstars in mainstream hip-hop.

While I’m not sure Big Moe would’ve reached those heights, I do believe BigX and Scott would’ve likely tapped him to be on their records. BigXThaPlug’s heavyset bangers would’ve been the perfect home for Big Moe’s booming voice. Or Travis Scott probably would’ve used him in a unique way, the same way he helped Don Toliver get into the spotlight. Because Big Moe had a one-of-a-kind voice, he would’ve separated himself from the pack with ease.

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Big K.R.I.T.

Hip-hop fans know Big K.R.I.T. for his incredible mixtape run in the 2010s. But long before anyone knew him, he was scraping along in the 2000s trying to put Mississippi on the map like David Banner before him. Even if it took years, he was far too talented an MC to shrug off as an underground rapper selling mixtapes. Consequently, there’s no reason he wouldn’t endure in the oversaturated music market today and find a way to prosper.

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Young Dro

Young Dro was far too creative a rapper not to blow up in any era. In fact, he has proof that no matter the decade, he could find a lane. Almost a decade after he blew up in 2005, he found a second wind with “FDB” in 2013. He found another resurgence once he joined Metro Boomin on his Futuristic Summa mixtape. It could be 2042, and he’ll find a new creative way to tell us the color of his Chevy Tahoe.