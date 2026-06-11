4 ’90s Kids Cartoons That Somehow Got Away With These Wild Adult Jokes

The 90s were all about creating the most unhinged kids’ cartoons possible, many of which stood the test of time. While some are remembered for their iconic animation styles, others are talked about for their grotesque jokes, which is a wonder how they aired at all. No matter if it was about sex, death, or violence, the 90s had it all.

Today, we’re talking about four kids’ shows that were ripe with adult jokes that most definitely went over everyone’s heads (and would not fly today).

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1. Animaniacs

As a kiddo, I was an avid Animaniacs viewer, but apparently, I had no idea just how dirty the episodes really were. For instance, Yakko directed Dot to “dust for fingerprints,” but Dot misheard. When Dot returns, they’re carrying Prince, the singer. Dot loudly proclaims she found Prince, to which Yakko responds, “No, no, no, fingerprints.” You can draw your own conclusion there. And who can forget how much The Goodfeathers and Wakko lusted over the nurse? “Helloooo Nurse!”

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2. Rocko’s Modern Life

Rocko’s Modern Life is laden with adult innuendo, like when they watched a movie called ‘Night of the Shaved Kittens’ or when the creative team straight-up named a character Mr. Horny and a doctor Dr. Bendova (bend over). It’s amazing what 90s Nickelodeon was allowed to get away with.

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3. The Ren & Stimpy Show

Ren & Stimpy was the precursor to many of the shows on this list, with its boundary-pushing humor that most definitely wouldn’t slide in today’s era of children’s shows. Back then, Nickelodeon was looking to pick up audiences of all ages. Naturally, most of the jokes went straight over the heads of young children, but those who knew knew. Not only were there sex jokes, but body horror, death, and violence were common themes. In one episode, Ren climbed up a long, never-ending strand of Stimpy’s hair that was attached to his nose. Ouch!

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4. Hey Arnold!

The jokes and innuendos were a bit more subtle in Hey Arnold!, but they definitely existed! Looking back, Grandpa’s head was most definitely phallic-shaped, which is something that definitely went over all our heads, but it’s impossible to unsee as an adult. One of my favorite jokes from the series was Grandpa admitting to Arnold that he used to smoke weed/do drugs. Arnold wanted his Grandpa to go back to school and get his diploma, but Grandpa said he didn’t have the brain cells to finish school because he was too busy at Woodstock.