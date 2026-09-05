4 90s R&B Classics That’ll Help You Get Through a Breakup

After every breakup, people dust off their collection of sad songs in their library and cry it out for a while. What better genre for this than one all about love? People fawn over classic 90s R&B records for a reason, playing the same tried-and-true songs at every throwback party. But when they’re great, they can speak to every emotion, including the five stages of grief you feel during a breakup.

Consequently, in order to speed up the playlist-making process after a breakup, we picked out four R&B songs from the 90s you need to play to get over a dead relationship.

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Four Timeless 90s R&B Songs to Help You Get Over a Rough Breakup

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“Remember The Time” by Michael Jackson

Sometimes, you don’t even know what you’re broke up for in the first place. Usually, it’s a lot of arguments that could’ve been easily resolved with patience and communication. Then you wonder if you should just get back together since it wasn’t that serious in the first place.

Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time” puts you in that mindset, reflecting on the beautiful moments he shared with his girl. Once you hold on to and cherish all the great times, you start to wonder what went wrong and whether it could be resolved. Maybe the timeless record from the King of Pop can help you move past a breakup instead of mourning it.

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“‘Til You Do Me Right” by After 7

Just because you didn’t do anything doesn’t make that breakup hurt any less. Underrated 90s R&B group After 7 agonizes over their dying relationship, vowing to never mend fences until she acts right. “I gave the sun to you/You said it was too bright/I gave you diamond rings/You said they didn’t shine,” they croon. Anyone mourning a toxic relationship should absolutely have this on repeat.

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“Before I Let Go” by Blackstreet

A last-ditch effort to save the relationship. If you feel nothing after one last kiss, then you know it’s truly over. Blackstreet spends the entirety of “Before I Let Go” begging for that last chance. Lead singer Dave Hollister can tell that the love of his life is only with him halfheartedly. The intimacy is bone-chillingly cold, and she can’t help but be sick of his antics. But he’s persistent and begs for one last kiss to save the relationship. It’s typical 90s R&B yearning, essential to almost any breakup song.

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“Return of The Mack” by Mark Morrison

Breakups can’t all be sobbing and heartbreak. You can’t just lay over and rot on the couch, wallowing and agonizing for your partner to come back. They might not come back. Eventually, you have to get your saddle back on that horse and get back in the game. What better song to usher in your new single era than “Return Of The Mack”?

Mark Morrison’s 90s R&B one-hit wonder is the ultimate scorned lover anthem. He laments all the broken promises and old memories before grunting that he’s now unleashed and plans to flirt with every woman in sight. Whether delivering or receiving the breakup, “Return Of The Mack” reminds you of the liberty you’re going to have as a newly single person.

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