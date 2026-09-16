4 90s Shoegaze Albums That Deserve a Second Life With Gen Z

Shoegaze has made a comeback in recent years. Bands such as Fontaines D.C. blend shoegaze elements into their post-punk sound, finding major success in the UK, where shoegaze originated. As young fans discover shoegaze, they are looking back on the genre’s peak in the early 90s. These 90s shoegaze albums deserve a second life with Gen Z.

‘Dynamo’ By Soda Stereo

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Normally, shoegaze is associated with the UK, though it’s not exclusive. One of the most widely acclaimed shoegaze albums from the 90s actually came out of Argentina. Initially, the album confused their post-punk fanbase, who were unfamiliar with shoegaze stylings. The band desired a new, experimental direction and drew inspiration from British bands such as My Bloody Valentine and Ride. This resulted in Dynamo, the band’s sixth studio album, released on October 26, 1992.

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‘Whirlpool’ By Chapterhouse

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This 90s shoegaze group made a monumental return in recent years. Chapterhouse joined Hum, who was always making a return, and Nothing to perform at the Slide Away Festival. It’s a shoegaze music festival founded in 2024 by Domenic “Nicky” Palermo of Nothing. The festival took place in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. In the 90s, Chapterhouse released two albums, Whirlpool in 1991 and Blood Music in 1993. Whirlpool is widely acclaimed, as it was released on April 29, 1991, during the peak of shoegaze.

‘Split’ By Lush

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In 1994, Lush sought to capitalize on their successful 1992 debut, Spooky. The album expanded on the shoegaze and dream pop movement and became a defining release just after the genre’s peak in January 1992. They followed up brilliantly with Split in 1994, peaking at No. 2 on the UK Independent Albums chart. Alan Moulder, who famously worked with My Bloody Valentine and Ride, was brought in to mix the album. This gave the record more dynamics, adding to its overall perfection.

‘Souvlaki’ By Slowdive

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One of the major defining albums of the early 90s shoegaze movement, Slowdive’s Souvlaki from 1993, is essential for any shoegaze fan. There’s tension in these tracks since co-vocalists and guitarists Rachel Goswell and Neil Halstead had recently ended their relationship. Subsequently, Halstead penned many of the tracks on his own without the group. For their sophomore album, the band drew inspiration from David Bowie’s “Berlin Trilogy” in the late 70s: Low (1977), Heroes (1977), and Lodger (1979). They also drew inspiration from Joy Division, and the mix generated one of the greatest shoegaze releases of the decade.

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