4 Albums That Could Help You Make Friends in College

Being the new kid on campus can be tough. Not as tough as being the new kid in high school, but it can still be hard to make friends. Especially if you’re flying totally solo for an out-of-state college experience. If you need a little help meeting people in a new environment, maybe these albums could break the ice. It’s not a super exact science (or even a tested theory, really). But what’s guaranteed is that people love to share music recommendations. Let that be the first step in the right direction.

‘Tell Me About the Long Dark Path Home’ by The Newfound Interest In Connecticut

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Canadian Midwest emo band The Newfound Interest In Connecticut released only one album, Tell Me About the Long Dark Path Home, in 2005. In 20 years, this singular album has gone from an underrated, almost unknown gem to a high-ranking must-listen. The album’s artistry lies in its raw sound, typical of 2000s Midwest emo.

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But it’s also more defined than its peers. This album has a path, but it also allows for deviance, which makes it skillfully unique. Casually dropping a reference to The Newfound Interest In Connecticut if the subject of Midwest emo comes up is guaranteed to endear you to any number of arts and humanities majors in your orbit.

‘Q: From Where Do Our Primal Instincts Originate? A: MTV!’ by Portraits of Tracy

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Portraits of Tracy, a musical project of Tracy Amare, released her first EP in July 2026, after two albums in 2021 and 2023. Q: From Where Do Our Primal Instincts Originate? A: MTV! is a revolutionary collection of noise pop/avant-punk/indietronica tracks that form a cohesive yet confusing journey through the psyche. Amare’s poetic voice is strong, and her compositions draw on an elaborate array of styles and influences.

This EP is six tracks of pure magic, drifting through anime-inspired city pop, hardcore punk, and gauzy lamentation. It lands somewhere in the realm of an arthouse masterpiece, and it’s only 20 minutes long. Sharing this album with anyone who will listen will get you in the good graces of experimental theater majors and the undeclared who are trying a little bit of everything right now.

‘Microcastle’ by Deerhunter

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Deerhunter’s 2008 album Microcastle casts a bit of a wide net when it comes to making college friends. The rough, gritty, yet dreamlike production could attract chronically online journalism majors who write about nostalgia on Substack. Or possibly the English lit student who has exclusive control over the playlist at their coffee shop job.

Microcastle will definitely bring out the creative writing majors, most likely the ones with a poetry concentration. This album has a certain fuzz, a vague blurriness that feels like being either half awake or half asleep, depending on the track. Because there’s a difference between those two feelings, and Microcastle is a lesson in both.

‘viagr aboys’ by Viagra Boys

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If you want to hang out with poli-sci majors, anarchist punks, nonchalant debate team stars, unemployed skaters, or semi-committed nihilists, you have to break out Viagra Boys’ 2025 album viagr aboys. IDLES’ Ultra Mono will work as well. But Viagra Boys have a distinctly American raunchiness provided by vocalist Sebastian Murphy, the only foreign-born member of the Stockholm-based band.

This is an album to bring up when you want to befriend people who know what’s up, but are still chill as hell. Not everything has to be a book club discussion of Hannah Arendt’s The Origins of Totalitarianism. There needs to be room for a drunken karaoke night or two. Or three. This album brings all the Viagra Boys to the yard. And hopefully some new friends too.

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