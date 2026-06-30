4 Albums That Prove Indie Sleaze Was a Spectrum

It’s hard to deny that indie sleaze was, in fact, a thing that happened when presented with clear evidence like this. While we wouldn’t necessarily call indie sleaze a genre, it was definitely a spectrum of aesthetic. And that spectrum included several different genres, from indie rock to electropop and a lot more in between.

While there are many more albums and artists that could be included on the indie sleaze spectrum, here are just a few of the standout representatives.

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‘Is This It’ by The Strokes

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This 2001 debut album by The Strokes immediately comes to mind when considering indie sleaze. The Strokes are often seen as a load-bearing band in the New York indie rock scene, even though the term “nepo-babies” gets thrown around a lot. Still, there’s no denying the impact they had on the development of that specific sound.

In regards to indie sleaze, Is This It is the spokes-album for the gritty, male-fronted rock bands that emerged then. Other representatives of this end of the spectrum include but are not limited to The Libertines, Arctic Monkeys, The Kooks, Interpol, The Zutons, and Bloc Party.

‘Impeach My Bush’ by Peaches

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Impeach My Bush is the fourth album by electroclash artist Peaches, who often pushed the envelope with her lyrics and composition. Even with long stretches of time between several albums, she continues to stay true to her challenging style and avant-garde presentation. This 2006 album was well received, garnering praise from critics and earning cult status among fans.

Peaches proved herself a formidable player within the indie sleaze landscape. She also offered something that wasn’t always typical of that time: unapologetic authenticity. Similar entries for this spot may include Goldfrapp, Gossip, Ladytron, Miss Kittin & The Hacker, Chicks On Speed, and Toxic Lipstick.

‘Show Your Bones’ by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

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Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ 2006 second album, Show Your Bones, was a reinvention for the band after their acclaimed debut. It was more melodic overall and fit into the more romantic side of indie sleaze. Not everything could be “sleaze” all the time, after all. Sometimes there needed to be a break for indie sentiment, and Show Your Bones facilitated that.

This album represents the part of the indie sleaze spectrum populated by Santogold, Chairlift, Franz Ferdinand, and Florence + The Machine, among others.

‘Alright, Still’ by Lily Allen

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We’re loving Lily Allen’s return to music with her 2025 album West End Girl. But her 2006 debut, Alright, Still, remains a favorite for longtime indie sleaze lovers. Her style of brash indie pop fit right in on the spectrum of sleaze, as did her incredible street style. If we were to choose a representative of indie sleaze pop culture, it would have to be Lily Allen from 2006 to 2009.

Lily Allen has a distinctly dark sense of humor in her songwriting, often dealing sarcastically with controversial topics. Even with her recent release, she knows how to tap into deeply personal experiences with a uniquely disparaging touch. For more of a taste of the cool girl style of pop on Alright, Still, there’s Kate Nash, Uffie, The Ting Tings, and Ladyhawke.