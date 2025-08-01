4 Alt-Rock Songs That Should Have Been in 90s Movie Soundtracks

In the 1980s and 1990s, movie soundtracks were central to any music lover’s collection. Thumb through anyone’s CD book and you’d find two or three in there for sure. There were just some you had to have, including the soundtracks for films like Pulp Fiction, Forest Gump or Singles. The albums were portals that both let you hear your favorite tunes and also introduced you to some you maybe didn’t know at first.

When a band landed on an important soundtrack, it was a major coup for their career. How many people were introduced to someone like Dick Dale thanks to Pulp Fiction or Screaming Trees thanks to Singles? The list goes on. But here below, we wanted to explore four songs that we thought should have been on soundtracks but that were not. Indeed, these are four alt-rock songs that should have been on 90s movie soundtracks.

“Two Step” by Dave Matthews Band from Crash (1996)

The second song on Dave Matthews Band’s second studio album, “Two Step” is a deep and rich tune that provides mood and space for either introspection or even that great movie device: the montage. The largely instrumental track boasts unconventional rhythms, instruments and feel. It races and it mulls. It’s got darkness and vocal holler. And while it’s a fan favorite DMB song, especially when played live, it’s not one of his more famous ones like “Crash into Me” and “Crush.” That makes it perfect for soundtrack inclusion.

“Sweet Talking Hippie” by Blues Traveler from Blues Traveler (1990)

The final song on the debut album by the Princeton, New Jersey-born band, “Sweet Talking Hippie” from Blues Traveler is a great character study. On the track, lead vocalist John Popper outlines the type of person you would call a sweet talking hippie. An artist with street sense. Someone who wants peace but can charm you out of your gun. Then in between details, Popper plays his electric guitar-like harmonica. One of the best ever at the instrument, this song can help an audience understand your lead character, a sweet talking hippie.

“Second Skin” by The Gits from Frenching the Bully (1991)

One band the Pacific Northwest-based movie Singles didn’t capture is the rock group the Gits. Fronted by Mia Zapata, the Seattle-born project was this close to getting off the ground in the early 90s when Zapata was sadly murdered. But then or now, their track “Second Skin” is more than worthy of inclusion in a movie soundtrack. On it, Zapata is rough and rugged, but also vulnerable and brittle. She demands attention and imbues confidence in whoever listens, yet she’s also laid bare. That kind of juxtaposition is perfect for film.

“Hooch” by Melvins from Houdini (1993)

The opening track on Melvins’ 1993 LP, Houdini, “Hooch” is an anvil of a song. It swings down from some perch and knocks you out. But how easy can you picture it during some on-foot chase in a zombie movie? The main character is being hunted by some horrible creature and they’re running through a city or the woods or a building as this song plays. Chef’s kiss! How can we make this happen? Who do we have to call? Lead vocalist Buzz Osborne looms and frightens in the best of way.