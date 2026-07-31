4 Alt-Rock Songs You Were Definitely Listening to While Dressing up to Take Myspace Scene Photos

All of our Myspace photos were lost during a botched server migration in 2019. Let’s be honest, it may be for the best. They always said, be careful what you put on the internet because it’ll be there forever. Boy, were they wrong. When you were taking too many embarrassing Myspace photos, here are the alt-rock songs you were definitely listening to.

“i write sins not tragedies” by panic! at the disco

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This was an incredibly defining alt-rock track for the Myspace scene kids. It made you want to parade around with Brenden Urie’s swagger from the music video. “I Write Sins Not Tragedies”, along with the rest of their debut album, was the soundtrack for taking Myspace scene photos. Fans were so attached to the band’s debut album that they were quite shocked when their follow-up sounded like The Beatles. It only rang true how diehard their fans already were when Pretty Odd. was widely accepted.

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“of all the gin joints in all the world” by fall out boy

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The second track of Fall Out Boy‘s debut album was a sure way to amp up a scene kid in 2005. Sitting on the album just before their hits “Dance, Dance” and “Sugar We’re Goin Down”, this song is the perfect build-up track. From Under The Cork Tree became a template for scene bands since its release in 2005. Fall Out Boy gave us personality, while Pete Wentz gave us the fashion ideas.

“all we know” by paramore

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The opening track on Paramore’s debut album kicks in instantly. Full band, no dramatic build, just immediately Paramore’s signature sound. I’ve always loved how they started this album out. For anyone getting ready to take their Myspace photos, putting this album in the CD player was effective. I’d also add, “All We Know” has become an underrated Paramore track over time.

“Bigcitydreams” by never shout never

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Christofer Drew had our full attention in 2009. His acoustic EP’s, Me And My Uke and The Yippee, were staples of scene kid culture. We all knew every word on those EP’s. “Bigcitydreams” was effective, as many scene kids felt the same way. We were young and wanted to get out of our town and didn’t care who knew it. It’s aged so well over time, and it’s a song I lean on for nostalgia. Not going to lie, I thought about this song when I left my small town at 18 to move to a big city. This notion was planted back in 2009.

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