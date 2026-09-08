4 Alternative Albums From the 1990s That Deserve a Second Life With Gen Z

Gen Z has been deep-diving into the world before their time with immense interest. As the expression goes, “they don’t make ’em like they used to.” Millennials understand this well, as the generation is heavily nostalgic for the 1990s and 2000s. Some bands’ popularity has resurged in recent years, and these 4 alternative albums from the 1990s deserve a second life as well.

‘The Bends’ By Radiohead

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As much as Radiohead doesn’t want to admit it, The Bends remains a fan favorite from the band’s early years. They quickly distanced themselves from their initial guitar-driven alternative sound soon after the album’s release. Still, The Bends remains a front-to-back staple of 90s alternative. Gen Z should start with this album before a deep dive into Radiohead’s later work.

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‘Head Trip In Every Key’ By Superdrag

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Superdrag is among 90s bands who, after penning one major hit, weren’t given the proper chance for another. By the time their sophomore album was being recorded, the band already knew they were imminently going to be dropped by the label. Therefore, they put their all into Head Trip In Every Key. As bands such as Oasis have seen an increase in Gen Z fans, those same fans could easily gravitate toward an album like this.

‘gish’ by the Smashing Pumpkins

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In recent years, The Smashing Pumpkins have acquired a new fanbase among Gen Z listeners. Many are now familiar with Siamese Dream or Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, but may be overlooking the band’s 1991 debut. Produced by Butch Vig, who also produced Nirvana’s Nevermind shortly after, Gish was an ambitious early-grunge contribution.

‘Fashion Nugget’ By Cake

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In 1996, Cake delivered one of the most unique albums of the decade, which was quite hard to do. The decade was already saturated with alternative, but to sound like an alternative to alternative music is something else entirely. Cake blended elements of jazz, blues, spoken-word vocals that come off as slam poetry at times, funk, rock, and whatever else they could use. Showcased in the band’s hits “The Distance” and “Frank Sinatra”, the band brilliantly blended trumpet, blues rock guitar, and John McCrea’s unique vocals. This album blew people’s minds in the 90s, and the same could happen to Gen Z.

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