4 Alternative Rock Hits From the 90s That Belong on Your Fall Playlist

Fall is upon us, though it may not look that way in parts of the country. Though the leaves haven’t changed quite yet, it’s October, which means Halloween is right around the corner. Pumpkin spice is about to dominate smells and tastes, and the weather is about to drop significantly. By Halloween, leaves will be yellow, orange, and red, and everyone will be putting on their favorite sweaters. If you’re like me, each year you make a playlist for this transitional time of the year. Here are four 90s alternative songs that belong on your fall playlist.

“Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star

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Fall weather brings about a cool breeze, though it’s not as uncomfortable as the winter cold. This song has that exact feel. The way Hope Sandoval’s dreamy vocals flow made this 1993 dream pop song a hit on US alternative stations. With this, Mazzy Star introduced the US to UK dream pop, bringing the genre to California in the midst of the 90s alternative movement.

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“Fake PLastic Trees” by Radiohead

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For similar reasons, Radiohead‘s mellow single “Fake Plastic Trees” fits this transitional time of the year. Though trees are referenced in the title, the lyrics are nonsensical, as Thom Yorke simply wrote whatever came to mind. The finished product made him giggle, even though the song comes off as a serious ballad. Much of the band’s 1996 album The Bends fits well with the autumn months.

“Mayonaise” by The Smashing Pumpkins

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It’s no surprise that The Smashing Pumpkins are perfect for a fall playlist. Many would include their 1996 hit “1979”, and though it’s a perfect choice, “Mayonaise” is for the true fans. As

1979″ is one of the band’s biggest hits, “Mayonaise” is purely a fan favorite. Their 1993 album Siamese Dream is an essential fall album, featuring an orange-toned album cover. The 2011 orange and purple remastered album cover is even more fitting as we approach Halloween.

“Backwater” by Meat Puppets

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In the 90s, Meat Puppets finally received their due credit for their massive influence on 90s alternative. They appeared on stage with Nirvana in late 1993 for MTV Unplugged, performing with the band three of their early 80s tracks. Following this performance, they released their eighth studio album, Too High To Die, in January 1994. Their lead single “Backwater” became the band’s most successful release.

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