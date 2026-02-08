4 Artists Who Are Likely To Perform at the Super Bowl After Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

The Super Bowl Halftime Show always guarantees to be a massive cultural moment for any given year. Whether it’s an embrace of nostalgia or an exploration of the superstars of today, it always leaves a massive mark on the rest of the year.

However, it feels like we’re slowly whittling away at potential options that feel right for the Super Bowl stage. Sure, artists could theoretically do it a second time, but even all-time greats try to avoid that. At most, they’ll come on as a guest spot to support the headliner.

Videos by VICE

Who are the current artists that would feel excited when they’re announced for the biggest game in the NFL? Who are the kinds of artists that can appeal to the most people without alienating too many? Noisey selects four different artists that could realistically conquer the halftime show over the coming years.

4 Artists Who Could Take the Stage at the Super Bowl

Jay-Z

Play video

Sure, Jay-Z and Roc Nation are usually tasked with picking out other artists for the big game. But what if Hov says ‘screw it’ and decides he’s the best option to take the stage? Ideally, this ‘break glass in case of emergency’ situation should be reserved if the NFL goes to MetLife Stadium. That way, there could be a formal love letter to New York hip-hop, either through his own music or with a variety of different NY legends. Imagine Jay-Z and Nas, decades after their beef, rapping side by side at the Super Bowl. It’s a wet dream for devout rap fans.

Taylor Swift

Play video

The NFL was certainly trying to nab Taylor Swift behind the scenes for years to get her to perform at a Super Bowl Halftime Show. They constantly put cameras on her whenever she watched her boyfriend Travis Kelce perform, especially at past championship games.

According to Time Magazine, they theorize Swift never performed because of her partnership with Coca-Cola. With Pepsi representing the NFL’s biggest stage, there’s likely a conflict of interests. Whether she declined or it just wasn’t the right time, having one of the biggest artists in the world perform on arguably the biggest stage feels like an inevitability.

Kanye West

Play video

It’s certainly possible that Kanye West has drummed up too much ill will and negative publicity to perform at the Super Bowl. Some of the controversies he’s indulged in will likely always stick with him, even with his diehard fanbase. However, if people fully back his lengthy public apology, few artists could ever rival his discography. For a breezy 13 minutes, there’s a lot of directions Ye could go for a halftime show.

Eminem

Play video

Similar to Jay-Z, an Eminem halftime performance would ideally take place in his stomping grounds. The NFL currently has Inglewood, California and Atlanta, Georgia on their next set of Super Bowl locations. But if they ever go to Detroit, it only makes sense to cast Slim Shady for the Big Game. The same way Dr. Dre took the spotlight on the West Coast, Em would put on for the Motor City. He already has a recurring role with the NFL for their Thanksgiving Halftime Shows. Why not bridge the gap?